MotoGP reserve rider rule deemed “necessary” by one current tester

Pol Espargaro believes MotoGP having permanent reserve riders is “necessary”

Pol Espargaro, KTM, 2026 Sepang MotoGP test
Pol Espargaro, KTM, 2026 Sepang MotoGP test
© Gold and Goose
Add as a preferred source

KTM test rider Pol Espargaro believes MotoGP having permanent reserves is “necessary”, amid discussions about a push from the championship to introduce this.

MotoGP currently doesn’t operate a permanent reserve rider roster in the same way Formula 1 does, with stand-in jobs often being carried out by test riders.

In recent weeks, reports surfaced that MotoGP was pushing the manufacturers to have permanent reserve riders ready to race should a full-time competitor be injured.

Tech3's injury situation with Maverick Vinales and KTM test rider Pol Espargaro has brought this conversation back into the spotlight.

With Vinales continuing to recover from shoulder surgery on an old injury, Tech3 has planned to field Espargaro in his place at the Spanish Grand Prix last month.

But Espargaro was also injured, leaving Tech3 with just one rider on the grid at Jerez.

With both Vinales and Espargaro still absent, Tech3 has had to call on another KTM test rider in Jonas Folger to deputise this weekend at the French Grand Prix.

Folger hasn’t raced in MotoGP since 2023.

‘It’s unheard of in F1 for a car to sit idle in the pits’

Speaking at a launch event for the upcoming Catalan Grand Prix, Espargaro believes permanent reserve riders is a rule MotoGP should look at.

However, he acknowledges that the risks to a rider stepping into a race weekend with limited track time is greater than it would be to an F1 driver.

“Personally, I think it’s necessary,” Espargaro said about permanent reserves.

“I had a conversation with Guenther Steiner, the new owner of Tech3, and he told me that, coming from Formula 1, it’s unheard of for a car to sit in the pits during a practice or a race and not go out to compete.

“I think his point is valid. MotoGP isn’t comparable to F1; the risk a rider takes on Saturday by getting on the bike to replace a team-mate who’s injured on Friday is much greater than if you do it in a car.

“But it’s also true that, economically and for the sport, leaving a bike sitting idle in the pits isn’t ideal.

“Clearly, an agreement needs to be reached between Liberty, the teams and the riders, but personally, I’m willing to take on that role as long as I’m physically fit, and right now that’s not the case.”

MotoGP reserve rider rule deemed “necessary” by one current tester
Lewis Duncan
Head of Editorial
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network. In February of 2026, he became Head of Editorial. 
 

More News

MotoGP News
Maverick Vinales to miss Spanish MotoGP, Pol Espargaro also injured
20/04/26
Maverick Vinales, 2026 US MotoGP.
MotoGP News
Maverick Vinales explains suspected cause of ‘loose screw’ injury
10/04/26
Maverick Vinales.
MotoGP Feature
“One of the darkest moments”: Trevathan “proud” that Pol settled Portimao score - Exclusive
10/04/26
Pol Espargaro, 2025 Portimao MotoGP.
MotoGP News
Ex-F1 team boss Guenther Steiner labels MotoGP riders "a special breed"
08/04/26
Enea Bastianini, 2026 US MotoGP.
MotoGP News
Maverick Vinales has successful surgery, but MotoGP comeback timeline unclear
02/04/26
Maverick Vinales
MotoGP News
Guenther Steiner eyeing major Tech3 MotoGP change for 2027?
01/04/26
Guenther Steiner, Alessio Salucci, US MotoGP.

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox