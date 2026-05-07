MotoGP reserve rider rule deemed “necessary” by one current tester

KTM test rider Pol Espargaro believes MotoGP having permanent reserves is “necessary”, amid discussions about a push from the championship to introduce this.

MotoGP currently doesn’t operate a permanent reserve rider roster in the same way Formula 1 does, with stand-in jobs often being carried out by test riders.

In recent weeks, reports surfaced that MotoGP was pushing the manufacturers to have permanent reserve riders ready to race should a full-time competitor be injured.

Tech3's injury situation with Maverick Vinales and KTM test rider Pol Espargaro has brought this conversation back into the spotlight.

With Vinales continuing to recover from shoulder surgery on an old injury, Tech3 has planned to field Espargaro in his place at the Spanish Grand Prix last month.

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But Espargaro was also injured, leaving Tech3 with just one rider on the grid at Jerez.

With both Vinales and Espargaro still absent, Tech3 has had to call on another KTM test rider in Jonas Folger to deputise this weekend at the French Grand Prix.

Folger hasn’t raced in MotoGP since 2023.

‘It’s unheard of in F1 for a car to sit idle in the pits’

Speaking at a launch event for the upcoming Catalan Grand Prix, Espargaro believes permanent reserve riders is a rule MotoGP should look at.

However, he acknowledges that the risks to a rider stepping into a race weekend with limited track time is greater than it would be to an F1 driver.

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“Personally, I think it’s necessary,” Espargaro said about permanent reserves.

“I had a conversation with Guenther Steiner, the new owner of Tech3, and he told me that, coming from Formula 1, it’s unheard of for a car to sit in the pits during a practice or a race and not go out to compete.

“I think his point is valid. MotoGP isn’t comparable to F1; the risk a rider takes on Saturday by getting on the bike to replace a team-mate who’s injured on Friday is much greater than if you do it in a car.

“But it’s also true that, economically and for the sport, leaving a bike sitting idle in the pits isn’t ideal.

“Clearly, an agreement needs to be reached between Liberty, the teams and the riders, but personally, I’m willing to take on that role as long as I’m physically fit, and right now that’s not the case.”

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