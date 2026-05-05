Tech3 provides 2027 MotoGP update amid Honda switch links

Tech3 MotoGP team boss Nicolas Goyon says the outfit’s rider signings are being held up by the fact it is yet to decide on a bike manufacturer for 2027.

The French outfit was taken over by new ownership helmed by ex-Haas Formula 1 team boss Guenther Steiner.

While it initially looked like the squad would continue with KTM into the new 850cc regulations era in 2027, reports have emerged in recent weeks linking Tech3 to Honda instead.

Honda is reportedly keen to expand its presence on the grid to six bikes from next year, with Tech3 the most likely option after a rumoured flirtation with Gresini has seemingly ended with the Italian squad renewing with Ducati.

In an interview with Germany’s Speedweek, Tech3 team manager Nico Goyon says a decision on what bikes it will have for 2027 is yet to be made.

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This, in turn, is delaying the decision on its rider line-up.

“When we talk about 2027, the big issue remains the decision about which manufacturer we will continue with,” he said.

“The signing of riders also depends on this.

“I've had talks with several riders.

“We know – even if it's all unofficial – which riders will be available next year.

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“Several managers have expressed their interest in riding for us.

“But holding concrete talks without knowing which manufacturer Tech3 will be working with is pointless.”

Tech3 wary of complete rookie line-up

Goyon notes that Moto2 riders could prove an attractive signing for 2027, based on their knowledge of the Pirelli rubber that will be raced next year in MotoGP.

However, he is wary of filling both of Tech3’s seats with rookies, based on its tough season with Remy Gardner and Raul Fernandez in 2022.

“Tech3 has a lot of experience with newly promoted teams, some good, some not so good,” he added.

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“The season when we raced with the two rookies Remy Gardner and Raul Fernandez wasn't very positive.

“You can't generalise, because other factors are involved. I think in the current situation, it could be good for Tech3 to start with an experienced MotoGP rider and a rookie.”

Tech3’s current line-up of Enea Bastianini and Maverick Vinales is unlikely to remain put for 2027.

Bastianini has been linked to a return to Gresini, while Vinales was on course for a factory KTM promotion - though he may well lose out to Fabio Di Giannantonio now.