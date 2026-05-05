Andrea Iannone to make surprise MotoGP paddock return in support class

One-time MotoGP race winner Andrea Iannone will make a surprise paddock return at Mugello, as he makes his debut in the Harley-Davidson Bagger World Cup.

The Italian raced in MotoGP between 2013 and 2019, before being handed a ban for a doping offence at the end of the 2019 season.

Andrea Iannone lost a Court of Arbitration of Sport hearing late in 2020, with his ban retroactively updated to four years.

The Italian, who won his only MotoGP race in 2016 with Ducati in Austria - which ended the brand’s drought dating back to 2010 - returned to racing in 2024 once his ban expired in World Superbikes.

He won a race that year on Ducati machinery and scored a handful of podium appearances in 2025, before plans for a 2026 WorldSBK ride fell through.

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Iannone hasn’t raced in MotoGP since a one-off appearance with VR46 Ducati at the 2024 Malaysian Grand Prix, but will return at Mugello this month for the Harley-Davidson Bagger World Cup.

Iannone joining Bagger World Cup “a strong statement” for the series

Iannone will join the Niti Racing team in the new MotoGP support class, which began at COTA in March, for the rest of the season.

“I like challenges, especially when they take you out of your comfort zone,” he said.

“This is something completely different, and that’s exactly why I said yes.

“I’m truly excited to begin this new chapter, as I’ve always admired Harley-Davidson and its iconic riders’ community, which plays such an important role in the scene.

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“It’s a category that embodies adrenaline, spectacle, and a genuine passion for riding and for life.

“These bikes have a strong personality; you have to respect them, but at the same time you can push them hard.

“In that sense, we are quite similar, and I think that’s why this project fits me well. I’m also approaching this first race without having tested the bike, and with one less test than the others.

“That reflects my mindset, I embrace challenges and actively look for them. Mugello is the perfect place to start, in front of the Italian fans, on a track I know very well. I’m not coming here just to participate.

“I want to understand the bike quickly and be competitive straight away. Let’s see what we can do.

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“On a more personal note, I feel a strong connection with Indonesia. I truly appreciate its people, and I’m excited to begin this journey together with Niti Racing and this community.”

Jeffre Schuessler, director of global racing programs for Harley, added: “Bringing a rider like Andrea into the championship is a strong statement about what we are building with the Bagger World Cup.

“He’s a proven race winner at the highest level, with the kind of talent and personality that adds even more energy to the grid.

“This is exactly the type of profile we want to attract as the championship continues to grow. Mugello will be a great place to see him start this new chapter on Niti Racing’s third bike, further strengthening an already competitive line-up alongside Oscar Gutierrez and Dimas Ekky Pratama.”