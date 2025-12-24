Marc Marquez lacks “magic” of Valentino Rossi, claims former MotoGP winner

One-time MotoGP race winner Andrea Iannone says Marc Marquez lacks the “magic” of a rider like Valentino Rossi, though “nobody doubts his talent”.

Andrea Iannone raced in MotoGP between 2013 and 2019, before he was served with a four-year doping ban in 2020 that was retroactive to the previous year.

The Italian had a fiery reputation on track, with Iannone and Marc Marquez proving to be strong rivals in the Moto2 class.

Speaking with GPOne, Iannone was asked for his opinion on old rival Marquez.

He said: “Nobody doubts his talent and that he’s fast.

“But he’s not my favourite, because I prefer [Kevin] Schwantz or [Marco] Lucchinelli - riders who have magic, attitude, and charisma, not just riding skills.

“I’m thinking, for example, of Valentino Rossi. Marc doesn’t give off the same feeling.”

Iannone was very much on Rossi’s side during the MotoGP legend’s fallout with Marquez towards the end of the 2015 season.

When asked for his view on the infamous conclusion to the 2015 season, Iannone added: “What happened tarnished his reputation and wasn’t a good thing for the sport.

“Marc had that habit; he’d get alongside you and knock you out.

“He’s a great champion, he got injured, and he’s done everything possible to come back.”

Iannone made a final MotoGP outing at the 2024 Malaysian Grand Prix, after the VR46 team fielded him in place of the injured Fabio Di Giannantonio.

Once his doping ban ended, Iannone took up a ride with the GoEleven Ducati team in World Superbikes in 2024.

He scored a race victory in 2024, though he couldn’t replicate this last season and came away with just three podium finishes.

Iannone has appeared on the entry list for the 2026 World Superbike season under the Cainam Racing Team banner.

He is due to race Ducati machinery again.