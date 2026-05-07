Marc Marquez ‘can’t think about MotoGP title’, teases Ducati Le Mans upgrades

Marc Marquez has teased upgrades for his Ducati will be raced at the MotoGP French Grand Prix, as he “cannot think about the championship without improving some aspects”.

The reigning world champion comes into this weekend’s fifth round of the campaign at Le Mans trailing by 44 points in the standings, following a crash out of the Spanish Grand Prix.

It came as Marc Marquez is yet to score a grand prix podium in 2026, though does have two sprints victories to his credit.

The post-race test at Jerez two weeks ago provided a positive direction for Marquez and Ducati to follow, with the Spaniard noting on Thursday at Le Mans parts have been brought to France for him to race.

“I think some of them, maybe - depending on the weather - you will see, because I cannot lie,” he said to the official MotoGP website.

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“Some of them you will see on the bike during the weekend.

“And other ones we are trying to work with the bike balance and different aspects, and let’s see if they are working on a different layout and different circuits and conditions like Le Mans.”

He added: “Honestly speaking, first of all, before thinking about the championship, we need to fix a few things.

“So, at the moment I show that in some moments that I have speed; in some moments of the weekend I’m there.

“But I don’t have the consistency.

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“So, yeah, I cannot think about the championship without improving some aspects.”

Marquez says he is suffering no ill effects from his crash out of the Jerez race, while adding that the test afterwards was “interesting”.

“Yeah, it’s true that we crashed on Sunday at Jerez, but it was a fast crash, but an easy crash for the body because we learned in a good way,” he added.

“But the Monday test was good, interesting, and let’s see if we can continue here and try to work especially on my consistency, because it’s where at the moment I’m struggling more.”