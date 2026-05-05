Marc Marquez’s former right-hand man doubts they’ll reunite at Honda

Santi Hernandez has spoken about his relationship with Marc Marquez in a new interview

Santi Hernandez, Marc Marquez, Honda 2023
Santi Hernandez, Marc Marquez, Honda 2023
© Gold and Goose
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Marc Marquez’s former Honda MotoGP crew chief Santi Hernandez admits he doesn’t believe they will work together again at HRC.

Seven-time world champion Marc Marquez and Hernandez began working together in Moto2, before the latter followed him to MotoGP with Honda in 2013.

Together, the pair won six world titles in seven years with Honda, though Hernandez did not join Marquez when he moved to the Gresini Ducati squad for 2024.

In a new interview with Mundo Deportivo, Hernandez has spoken on his strong relationship with Marquez.

“We built a really great team, starting from scratch,” he said.

“We laughed a lot; he was one of us. I watched Marc grow up.”

He added: “I’m taking away a friendship with him, which for me is the most important thing.

“The day will come when he retired, the day will come when I retire, and that friendship will remain.”

Hernandez worked alongside Marquez during the most difficult period of his career, when he suffered a serious arm injury in 2020.

With Marquez not willing to sign a multi-year deal when he moved to Gresini in 2024 to race Ducati machinery, he was not allowed to bring Hernandez with him.

Marquez is reportedly close to signing a new deal to remain with Ducati’s factory team in 2027, though he has faced repeated questions about a return to Honda.

Hernandez, however, doesn’t believe this will happen.

“I don’t think so,” he said on the matter.

“He’s at Ducati, he’s happy, he’s found his smile again.”

Marquez’s 2026 season has so far been hindered by the serious shoulder injury he suffered last October at the Indonesian Grand Prix.

It has raised questions about the Spaniard’s longevity in MotoGP, with Marquez himself admitting that he is likely facing the end of his career within the next few years.

On this, Hernandez added: “I don’t see Marc racing until he’s 40.”

In this article

Marc Marquez’s former right-hand man doubts they’ll reunite at Honda
Lewis Duncan
Head of Editorial
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network. In February of 2026, he became Head of Editorial. 
 

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