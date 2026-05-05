2026 MotoGP French Grand Prix: How to watch and full schedule

The fifth round of the 2026 MotoGP season takes place at the French Grand Prix, which is hosted at the iconic Le Mans.

Famous for its 24-hour endurance race, Le Mans welcomes back MotoGP to its Bugatti circuit, for an event that has seen record attendance in recent years.

Aprilia and Marco Bezzecchi come to the French Grand Prix leading the championship, after the Italian was second at the recent Spanish Grand Prix.

Bezzecchi has good memories from Le Mans, having won at the circuit in 2023 when he was with VR46 Ducati.

He leads the championship by 11 points from team-mate Jorge Martin, who is also a previous winner at Le Mans.

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Ducati will be hoping for bigger things in France, after winning the Spanish Grand Prix with Alex Marquez. A good test on the Monday at Jerez has the Italian marque confident of being more competitive.

Marc Marquez will hope that rings true, after a crash at the Spanish Grand Prix further complicated his championship defence.

French fans will have their eyes fixed on the skies again, in the hopes that rain could open the door for another victory for Johann Zarco, following his triumph last year.

Maverick Vinales remains out for Tech3's home race, with Jonas Folger making a surprise return to action in his place.

When is the 2026 French MotoGP?

The 2026 French Grand Prix will take place from Friday 8 May to Sunday 10 May.

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Two practice sessions will be held on Friday, followed by FP2 on Saturday, as well as qualifying and the sprint, with the grand prix on Sunday.

Where is the 2026 French MotoGP?

The 2026 French Grand Prix for MotoGP will take place at Le Mans, on its Bugatti layout.

What is the start time for the 2026 French MotoGP?

Friday 8 May:

FP1 - 9:45am BST/10:45am CET - 10:30am BST/11:30am CET

Practice - 1pm BST/2pm CET - 2pm BST/3pm CET

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Saturday 9 May:

FP2 - 9:10am BST/10:10am CET - 9:40am BST/10:40am CET

Q1 - 9:50am BST/10:50 CET - 10:05am BST/11:05 CET

Q2 - 10:15am BST/11:15am CET - 10:30am BST/11:30am CET

Sprint (12 laps) - 2pm BST/3pm CET

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Sunday 10 May:

Warm-up - 8:40am BST/9:40am CET - 8:50am BST/9:50am CET

Race (25 laps) - 1pm BST/2pm CET

How to watch the 2026 French MotoGP

MotoGP's official Video Pass streaming service will broadcast all of the sessions live.

MotoGP Video Pass costs €148.99 for the whole season, including Timing Pass, or €139.99 for the whole season without live data.

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A monthly pass costs €29.99.

How to watch the 2026 French MotoGP in the UK

Alternatively, for UK-based fans, TNT Sports is showing every session of the French MotoGP.

A subscription to TNT Sports through HBO Max starts from £27.99 per month, depending on your plans.

Like the Video Pass, every Moto2 and Moto3 session is also covered live by TNT Sports.

UK viewers can watch the sprint on delay at 3pm on Quest, while highlights of the grand prix will be shown on Quest at 10pm.

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Quest will also have the full TNT broadcast for Sunday at the French Grand Prix live and free from 9am.

Crash.net provides live text updates during all MotoGP track sessions, except warm-up.