Favourite MotoGP race extends contract following record-breaking 2024

The French Grand Prix will continue to be staged at the iconic Le Mans circuit after the venue agreed a new five-year deal with MotoGP through to the end of 2031.

The legendary Le Mans circuit first hosted a round of the motorcycle grand prix world championship in 1969, before becoming the permanent home of the French GP in 2000.

One of the most popular stops on the calendar, the French GP since 2023 has smashed attendance records in MotoGP - with last year’s event welcoming 297,471 spectators across the weekend.

This is a direct result of promoter Claude Michy’s efforts to make the French GP affordable for fans and inclusive to families.

During Wednesday’s preview of the 2025 French GP, it was confirmed that Le Mans had penned a new five-year deal beginning in 2027 that will take it to at least the end of 2031.

“The privilege is having met many years ago, Carmelo Ezpeleta, the CEO of Dorna, who has always placed his trust in me,” Michey said.

“I have great respect for him and deep gratitude because he has managed to evolve MotoGP and turn it into this incredible show.

“Our promoter contract expires in 2026, and I am delighted, honoured, and proud to announce that it will be extended until 2031.”

Carmelo Ezpeleta added: “France already has an incredible legacy in motorsport, and we’re proud that our French Grand Prix has added to that at the same time as attracting a huge new wave of fans to the event, area and to the sport itself.

“We are the biggest sporting event in France and the grandstands reflect our growing and diverse audience, showcasing exactly what we want to see around the world as the sport continues to grow exponentially.

“France is a vital market for us and working with PHA Claude Michy, we couldn’t ask for more.”

This new deal will see the French GP race well into MotoGP’s new regulations era, when it switches to 850cc engines from 2027.

This also comes just days after MotoGP confirmed a new five-year deal with the Valencia Grand Prix to continue staging races at the Ricardo Tormo Circuit.