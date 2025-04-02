Jack Miller: “You can’t see what’s coming up, you’re following with blind faith”

Jack Miller explains difficult conditions at Americas MotoGP

Jack Miller
Jack Miller

Jack Miller was forced to race with “blind faith” amid the tricky conditions at the Americas MotoGP.

The chaos on the starting grid at the Circuit of the Americas - highlighted by Marc Marquez and Maverick Vinales remarkably sprinting off their bikes and into the pits - was tipped to favour Miller.

The new Pramac Yamaha rider has earned a reputation for riding in conditions that some rivals cannot master.

From ninth, Miller has explained the treachery of the opening laps at COTA.

"The bike was working well,” he said.

“We got away to a decent start, which is half the battle here.

“Especially that first lap here was kind of chaotic with all of the patches.

“And when you've got all the bikes in a row, you can't see what's coming up, you're just following with blind faith.

“But I got a good start and then settled into my rhythm."

Miller finished the grand prix in fifth - he was the top Yamaha rider in both qualifying, and when it counts most on the Sunday.

It was another step in the right direction for the experienced rider whose MotoGP future was at-risk when he lost his KTM ride last year.

His gap to the COTA winner was 11 seconds, compared to 22 seconds last year.

So far, Pramac’s decision to recruit Miller is paying dividends for the overall Yamaha project which is desperately trying to rejuvenate itself.

But he knows Ducati remain firmly at the front, after getting his closest look at them for a while.

"We're chasing the red bikes at the moment,” Miller said.

“Obviously, they hit the nail on the head with last year's package because that's really strong as well.

“But, like you say, we've got extra testing and all the things to try to improve. So, as they say, Rome wasn't built in a day."

The fourth round is in Qatar on April 11-13.

James Dielhenn
Editor - Crash

James was a sports journalist at Sky Sports for a decade covering everything from American sports, to football, to F1.

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP News
20m ago
Test rider hints at Aprilia development for Jorge Martin return
Jorge Martin, Aprilia Factory Racing, 2025 Americas MotoGP
WSBK News
21m ago
Michael van der Mark: Portimao WorldSBK Race 2 P5 “not bad” after Race 1 “struggle”
Michael van der Mark, 2025 Portuguese WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP Feature
54m ago
Pedro Acosta’s MotoGP future: What does he does he do next?
Pedro Acosta, KTM Factory Racing, 2025 Americas MotoGP
RR News
59m ago
James Hillier “shocked” by OMG Racing collapse: “Where I stand at the minute I don’t know”
James Hillier, 2024 Isle of Man TT. Credit: Isle of Man TT Press.
F1 News
1h ago
Yuki Tsunoda reveals feelings after first Red Bull seat fitting led to nothing
Yuki Tsunoda

More News

F1 News
2h ago
Liam Lawson: Red Bull axe “not something I saw coming, didn’t have enough time”
Liam Lawson
F1 News
2h ago
Christian Horner names two sacked Red Bull drivers who were “promoted too soon”
Christian Horner
F1 News
2h ago
Liam Lawson’s mental strain revealed: ‘The engineers were very concerned’
Liam Lawson
MotoGP News
2h ago
Favourite MotoGP race extends contract following record-breaking 2024
MotoGP French Grand Prix, 2024
MotoGP News
2h ago
Jack Miller: “You can’t see what’s coming up, you’re following with blind faith”
Jack Miller