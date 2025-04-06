One MotoGP manufacturer told to “keep head high” as progress judgements are made

KTM have been buoyed by a message to hold their “heads high” after the Americas MotoGP hinted at their promise.

Last weekend’s race at the Circuit of the Americas featured chaotic scenes on the starting grid, triggered by Marc Marquez, who then fell out of the lead to enable Ducati teammate Pecco Bagnaia to win.

But Kevin Schwantz has run the rule over the other four manufacturers.

KTM must “holds heads high”

The financial difficulties that KTM revealed over the winter are in the process of being restructured, but their bike’s lack of competitiveness was noted at the earliest rounds.

Tech3 newcomers Enea Bastianini and Maverick Vinales had offered few positive words about their new bike until they got to America.

Bastianini was seventh, and that might’ve been even better without the starting grid drama which robbed him of his slick tyre advantage.

But he was the only KTM in the top 10.

“A difficult result by KTM. But you try to take whatever you can,” Schwantz analysed.

“Bastianini had the best result, by far, of the season. Coming from way back on the grid.

“They have to hold their heads high and think ‘maybe there is some potential in this motorcycle’.”

Bastianini later confirmed that he felt good for the first time on a KTM in Texas.

Vinales insisted the next round in Qatar can show KTM’s potential.

‘Expect big things’ from Aprilia

Aprilia

Marco Bezzecchi was seventh, and Ai Ogura ninth, at COTA.

“Bez got up there and scrapped with them, a little bit. That’s progress from where he qualified,” Schwantz said.

“The Trackhouse boys were there, Ai Ogura was in the top 10. That’s two of the four.

“They miss Jorge Martin’s input, his laps, his data.

“When he gets back on the bike, we can expect some big things from Aprilia.”

Jack Miller credited for key skill

Pramac Yamaha’s Jack Miller tamed the tricky conditions to finish fifth. It was a continuation of his bright start to Yamaha machinery.

“To be the lead Yamaha is a great job for Jack,” Schwantz said.

“Pramac are new to Yamaha and are working with the setup.

“Jack seems to be able to get more out of the motorcycle than most can, in less than perfect condition.

“He did what we expect ‘Thrilla’ to do. He kept it near the front for as long as he could, and to bring home fifth is a great result.”

Honda ‘progress’

Honda have gathered praise for their huge improvement since a drab 2024.

Luca Marini was their best finisher at COTA, in eighth, after Argentina when three Hondas were in the top 10.

“Both Yamaha and Honda made some real progress, it seems,” Schwantz said.

“They are not consistently banging on the door at the pointy end of the field. But they are making progress.

“They are able to stick these things further up there in qualifying.

“And the Yamahas are doing the same, closing the gap a little bit.

“Maybe not as consistently as they’d like to see. But any progress is progress.”