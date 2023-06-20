Winless in a Grand Prix since 2021 at the Red Bull Ring, Martin backed up his MotoGP sprint wins at Le Mans and Sachsenring by getting the better of his fellow Ducati rider in what was a race-long tussle.

Martin dominated the 15-lap sprint after a double overtake on Bagnaia and Jack Miller, but come Sunday’s race, the challenge presented to him by Bagnaia was a much sturdier one.

Still, Martin came out victorious despite intense pressure and contact late on when Bagnaia ran into the rear of Martin’s Pramac machine.

"Not only did I win but I won against Pecco at this track," said Martin when discussing his race with MotoGP.com. "This is the main thing.

"He’s been the strongest [rider] for one-and-a-half years, so beating him means a lot.

"I feel like one of the strongest. Hopefully we can keep this pace until the end of the season."

Attempting to use the same strategy as Saturday’s sprint, which was to find his way to the front quickly and put the hammer down, Martin did the same during the Grand Prix, albeit not with the same success.

A gap of nearly one second was opened by Martin the lap after passing Bagnaia at turn 12, however, he could not break away as Bagnaia instead closed in as the race developed.

A reason for that was due to Martin taking more care of his rear tyre, especially since the sprint race was half the distance of the main race.

"At the beginning I made a really good start and was second again, but then I struggled to overtake him," added Martin.

"In corner 12 I was super strong and then tried to make my pace and do the same as Saturday but I had to manage the rear tyre.

"That’s why I didn’t make a big gap. But then something happened, I cannot say what and he started to catch me. I just tried to make my lines and manage the situation."

Martin first saw Bagnaia hit on TV

As the pair’s battle intensified late on, Bagnaia was using different lines to try and line up an overtake.

One of those said lines came at the final corner on the penultimate lap, as he went wide in order to pick up the gas sooner than Martin who was defending the inside.

But after carrying much more corner speed, Bagnaia hit the rear of Martin which lost him time and possibly the race win.

Asked about the incident, Martin said: "I saw it on the television. I felt like the bike was moving but I thought it was the tyres because I was struggling a bit with the rear in the last five laps.

"But then I had a small gap although he tried to fight back and almost took the first position. I was a bit lucky. In the end he had something else but I did a better race."