While their pace has been very strong for much of the season, Vinales and Aleix Espargaro have struggled to turn it into consistent results.

Espargaro was already a race winner by this stage last season, while Vinales could and perhaps should have won at least one race since then.

But instead, Ducati and KTM are the only manufacturers to have taken wins so far this season.

Vinales appeared to be a contender for victory at Le Mans before crashing out after contact with Francesco Bagnaia, and although the Spaniard has failed to deliver the results his performance warrants in 2023, Vinales says he expects to change that, starting at Mugello.

Speaking to MotoGP.com, Vinales said: "I expect to win races. This is my expectation. We are on a good level. Now is the time to shift and to go ahead and go for the victories.

"We know that this is our target, our objective, and the team understands it. It’s a matter of time to do it but we need to push."

On the other side of the Aprilia garage, Espargaro is also looking to claim his first podium of the season in what’s been a tough opening few rounds.

At this stage last season Espargaro already had a win and podium under his belt in just half the amount of races.

Espargaro has not lacked pace and even took pole position at Jerez, however, the Grand Prix’s on Sundays have been the main problem for Espargaro.

Issues with overtaking have played a key role, not just for Espargaro but also Vinales, which puts an ever greater emphasis on qualifying, something that has not always gone to plan so far in 2023.

"Hopefully we can improve on Sundays, which is the important day," said the Spanish rider. "We have really good speed and I can fight with the best riders in the qualifying and the practices.

"But then we are having some struggles during the races. Hopefully we can fight for the podium in the next races and I know how important the next race is because it’s on home soil for Aprilia."