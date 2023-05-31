While Aprilia have remained competitive to begin the 2023 MotoGP season, the Italian manufacturer is still without a victory through ten races (five rounds).

Maverick Vinales, Aleix Espargaro and Miguel Oliveira have all shown huge potential at different stages, although it hasn’t led to success as of yet.

Vinales could have changed that in Le Mans after making several moves at the front of the field, before a collision with Francesco Bagnaia saw both riders crash out.

But Rivola, who was speaking to MotoGP.com at Misano following Aprilia’s ‘all stars’ event last weekend, expects such results to come.

"Aleix and Maverick are in good shape so I’m very confident that Mugello will be the real start of our championship," said Rivola. "So far we showed good speed but didn’t get the results. Luckily the championship is very long so we have time to recover."

Rivola, also touched on the current Aprilia rider line-up, and confessed that no changes are expected.

"Absolutely not! I fully trust these four riders. We also have Lorenzo [Savadori] to replace or if there are sometimes some injuries. I’m very happy [with the riders we have].

"Also, from a contractual point of view we are fixed for the next two years (until the end of 2024) and hopefully more. I’m really convinced that maybe we have the best line-up of four riders in the paddock."

That means Pedro Acosta is unlikely to be signed by Aprilia, even if Rivola was pleased to see the Spaniard linked with the Noale-based brand.

Speaking about Acosta, Rivola called rumours of him joining Aprilia untrue.

"When you have a super talent like Pedro - his name could be associated with all the manufacturers - and I’m happy that his name is close to us also.

"It means we are competitive and have a good bike because normally you put good talent on a top bike. Good to hear but it’s not true."