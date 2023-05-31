The GASGAS Tech 3 rider has been out of action since the season-opener but could return at next weekend’s Italian MotoGP at Mugello.

Espargaro recently admitted that thoughts of retiring surfaced following his horrible crash that left him with mutiple fractures, including a fractured jaw which meant he could not eat properly for weeks.

Espargaro also suffered back and lung injuries during his crash in practice, but after weeks of recovery, the Spaniard looks set to return at any of the next three races.

"Next week, I'll have my medical check-up, and if the doctors give me the green light, I'll be heading to Mugello," Espargaro told Spanish broadcaster TV3.

"If that's not possible, I'll aim to make it back for the second race (Sachsenring) or the third (Assen) of this triple-header."

When Espargaro does make his MotoGP return, then of course an element of adaptation will be needed given the severity of his injuries and time away from racing.

However, the former Repsol Honda rider will be making a return aboard a bike that is arguably the second best on the grid as of now.

Factory riders Jack Miller and Brad Binder have been very impressive in recent rounds, so much so that Binder has become a firm title favourite.

With that said, it’s not just the line-up of Binder and Miller that has been performing at a high level, as Espargaro’s teammate Augusto Fernandez claimed fourth place during the French Grand Prix at Le Mans.

Having seen the level of performance on show from other KTM riders, Espargaro told DAZN.com that recent results have fueled his motivation to return.

"I'm itching to get back on the motorcycle," began Espargaro. "It's what gets me out of bed every day, my ultimate fuel.

"I'd love to return for Mugello. Seeing the KTM bikes performing well also fuels my motivation,"