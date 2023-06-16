The eight-time world champion has been heavily impacted by injury since winning his last MotoGP title in 2019, and while he’s now back to full fitness for the first time in four years, a great amount of risk is still being taken by the Spaniard.

Marquez has crashed out of his last four Grand Prix’, including Le Mans and Mugello when fighting for a podium.

The positive is that Marquez is out-performing his machine and once again showing just how good he is, however, injuries are also at risk of happening due to the amount of falls he’s been having.

Fellow Honda riders Alex Rins and Joan Mir are both out this weekend due to injury, but Marquez said he’s not worried about the same fate coming his way.

"I am not worried about an injury - if you are, you won’t be fast on track," said Marquez. "But it’s true that there is risk, the way we are riding now.

"Last year I was not ready to attack, now I am. I’m ready to be there. But it’s true that I over-ride. In Le Mans I was pushing too much.

"In Mugello I was comfortable, controlling all the situations, to finish top six-seven.

"I crashed, went wide, I didn’t expect to lose the front. I will keep going to change the situation."

As strange as it may be to say, given their lack of overall performance, Honda could claim their second win of the season if Marquez makes it 12 wins from 12 appearances at Sachsenring.

Rins took victory at COTA, however, it was fairly evident that his win was down to his incredible feeling around the American circuit, and not because Honda had made significant breakthroughs.

Whether the same happens this weekend with Marquez or not, the Repsol Honda man has already made it known to the Japanese manufacturer that efforts to improve the RC213V need to be made regardless of the result.

"I don’t know what will happen - if we win the race, it will not change our situation," added Marquez.

"For example in Austin, Rins won the race. But at Mugello, he was struggling a lot again.

"Our project cannot depend on single race tracks throughout the season."