Marc Marquez debuts 2025-inspired Ducati aero at Le Mans MotoGP

Ducati’s factory riders debuted their one available in-season fairing update at the start of Friday afternoon practice for the French MotoGP.

Fabio di Giannantonio, Ducati’s highest-ranked rider in the world championship, Spanish Grand Prix winner Alex Marquez and former double champion Pecco Bagnaia appear to have adopted the latest 2026-spec side fairing from the recent Jerez test.

However, Marc Marquez looks to have gone in a different direction, reverting to part of the fairing design he used during last season’s 2025 title-winning campaign.

Marquez had moved away from that aero package for the start of this season, joining the other GP26 riders on an earlier “2024” side-fairing (featuring a bigger upper wing 'loop' but smaller downwash ducts, see images below) after citing a lack of strength in his healing shoulder.

“I cannot ride the bike in the same way as last year at the moment,” Marquez explained during pre-season testing. “The 2025 aerodynamics were a little bit heavier, more demanding for the physical condition.

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“Both [packages] are working well, but in a different way. So, I will try one more time in my career to adapt my riding style to this new situation until I feel more ready.”

Marquez has been seeking more downforce to improve high-speed cornering, while the other GP26 riders seem more concerned with braking and entry.

The return to a 'heavier' style fairing, therefore, could signal Marquez's improving strength, as he seeks to bridge a 44-point gap to Aprilia's title leader Marco Bezzecchi.

However, the nine-time world champion insisted the different aero update was due to his size.

"We understand with Ducati that the fairing is better for my riding style," Marquez said.

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"The direction is the same [as the other GP26s], the effect is the same, but it depends on the body position.

"I'm much smaller than Diggia, Pecco and Alex, and Ducati engineers believe that, for my body position and size, this fairing is better, with the same effect."

"We have two directions," confirmed Alex Marquez. "It looks like, for Marc, Ducati believes [his update] is a little bit better... similar to the one he used last year. So it's a mix, but in the end, the goal is the same."

Ducati team manager Davide Tardozzi told MotoGP pit lane reporter Jack Appleyard: “We follow the wishes of every rider, Gigi listens and tries to give them the best.”

The GP26 riders still appear to be using the same front fairing specification.

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Marc Marquez, 2025 Japanese MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

Marc Marquez, 2026 Spanish MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

Marc Marquez, new aero, 2026 French MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

Bagnaia, di Giannantonio and Alex Marquez went on to claim a direct place in Qualifying 2.

However, Marc Marquez was left in 13th - meaning a place in Qualifying 1 - after yellow flags on his final lap following a crash for Bagnaia.

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Alex Marquez, side aero, 2026 French MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

Marc Marquez, side aero, 2026 French MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

Marquez is not the only MotoGP champion taking a step back in aero choice at Le Mans, with Yamaha’s Fabio Quartararo reverting to the Inline4 front wing for his home round.

Quartararo was 17th this afternoon.