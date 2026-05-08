Fabio di Giannantonio: Factory MotoGP support essential for title chance

Fabio di Giannantonio, Ducati’s top rider in the MotoGP standings, continues to keep his cards close to his chest regarding his 2027 plans.

But the Italian, who arrives in Le Mans holding third in the world championship behind the Aprilias of Marco Bezzecchi and Jorge Martin, made clear that maintaining factory support is essential.

Although riding for VR46, di Giannantonio is contracted directly to Ducati and has access to the latest factory-spec Desmosedici machinery.

Maintaining that status is the minimum Diggia is seeking for the new 850cc/Pirelli era, but he is also rumoured to be a target for an official factory team seat at KTM.

"Best possible option with a Factory contract"

Asked about his future at Le Mans on Thursday, Sky Italia quotes di Giannantonio as saying:

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"I'm a Ducati Factory rider. I think I'm doing a good job, and I think I deserve to continue maintaining this level.

“You need this kind of support if you want to think about winning the world championship; without it, it would be a step backwards in my career.

“My manager, Diego Tavano, is working to give me the best possible option with a Factory contract."

VR46: "Our goal is two factory bikes"

Diggia's chances of keeping his current factory status at VR46 are complicated by the expected arrival of fellow Ducati-contracted rider Fermin Aldeguer from Gresini next season.

At present, VR46 only has one full-factory spec machine, with Franco Morbidelli riding a satellite spec bike.

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VR46 team principal Pablo Nieto told MotoGP pit lane reporter Jack Appleyard:

"We want to continue with [di Giannantonio], of course. We have a very good relationship; it's our third year together, and every year we get faster and faster.

"We are talking about the future. We have to work a lot because we want to offer him the best package possible.

"We are working together with Ducati to give him what he wants: a factory bike, factory support.

"At the moment, we have one factory bike and one non-factory bike. Our goal is two factory bikes. We are working on that. We need more time, but that's our focus."

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"No rush"

2023 Qatar Grand Prix winner di Giannantonio insists he isn’t under any pressure to decide his future.

"I don't have a [deadline]," he said. "Certainly not during a race weekend, because I want to give this weekend as much importance as this season.

“Talking about the future during races is wrong. It would be a distraction. I'm under no pressure or rush."

Should di Giannantonio choose the factory team seat at KTM, it is rumoured he would be joining reigning title runner-up Alex Marquez.

Marquez, currently at Gresini Ducati, has been promoted to a fourth factory-spec Desmosedici this year but does not have a Ducati contract.

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