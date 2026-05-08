Johann Zarco punished for ‘unsafe’ practice start at Le Mans MotoGP

Johann Zarco has been fined for breaching MotoGP’s practice start rules following opening practice at Le Mans.

LCR Honda's defending home winner completed the session in fourth place, setting his best lap time on a used tyre, before his practice start was deemed “unsafe and potentially dangerous”.

The penalty notice from the FIM MotoGP Stewards highlights that riders must not ‘stop, move forward, and stop again during practice starts’.

In other words, once a rider initiates a practice start, they cannot stop and have a second attempt. This is to avoid the risk of being hit by a rider accelerating behind them.

Fortunately for Zarco, the penalty is only financial, a 1000-euro fine, and will not impact his hopes this weekend.

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Johann Zarco’s penalty notice can be seen below:

'On 8th May 2026, at 11:36:40 during the MotoGP™ Practice Start session of the MICHELIN® GRAND PRIX OF FRANCE your actions did not comply with the “Notice to All MotoGP™ Teams” information provided.

'In particular, we highlighted that riders must not stop, move forward, and stop again during practice starts, as this behaviour is considered unsafe and potentially dangerous.

'This contravenes the specific instructions given to all team/competitors. It is therefore an infringement of Article 3.3.2.2 of the FIM Grand Prix World Championship Regulations

Sanction

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'For the above reasons the FIM MotoGP™ Stewards Panel has imposed on you a fine of 1000 Euros. (in accordance with articles 3.2.1 and 3.3.2.3 of the FIM Grand Prix World Championship Regulations).'

Meanwhile, fellow Honda rider Luca Marini, fastest on new tyres at the end of FP1, was unable to take part in the practice start period due to a technical issue.

