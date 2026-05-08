Pedro Acosta: Dani Pedrosa “focused” on 2027 KTM MotoGP project

Pedro Acosta says he understands why Dani Pedrosa has not been called up to replace the injured Maverick Vinales at this weekend’s French MotoGP.

With Vinales sidelined for a second consecutive event, Jonas Folger has been drafted in for a surprise return.

Tech3 initially planned to use factory test rider Pol Espargaro at Jerez, but the Spaniard was ruled out by a hand injury.

But fellow KTM test rider and former 31-time MotoGP race winner Pedrosa was on track at the Monday test, lapping quicker than full-time riders Alex Rins and Toprak Razgatlioglu.

Pedrosa then moved on to Mugello for a further private test where he was joined by Folger, who faces a daunting task this weekend, having barely ridden an RC16 since his previous 2023 stand-in appearance.

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“The problem isn't that you've lost your speed. The problem with the championship is how quickly you reach that speed,” AS.com quotes Acosta as saying at Le Mans.

“In practice, we're already half a second off the record by the fifth lap. That's the problem with the championship: you're fast, but you get there very quickly. So... at least he [Folger] should have some fun.”

With Espargaro injured, Acosta explained KTM cannot risk losing both of its test riders, with Pedrosa already “focused” on next year’s new 850cc machine.

“Well, I understand. In the end, I think [Pedrosa’s] very focused on the development of the 850cc now.

“I think it's a project that KTM is very enthusiastic about, and with Pol injured, it's not the time to possibly be left without test riders.

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“So, he's very concentrated on the 850cc right now.”

Although Pedrosa continues to test regularly and was only half a second slower than KTM regular Brad Binder at the Jerez test, the 40-year-old hasn't raced in MotoGP since Jerez 2024.

Acosta, meanwhile, is understood to have already signed with Ducati for the 850cc era.