How one Honda star's French MotoGP practice pace hits back at wet specialist claims

Johann Zarco ended French MotoGP Practice at the top of the times as he seeks to prove his potential to achieve a good result this weekend in any condition.

Rain is expected in Le Mans this weekend and on Sunday in particular, which immediately brings to mind the possibility of Zarco going back-to-back in his home MotoGP race after his victory in the rain there last year.

But Zarco himself is sure that his potential at Le Mans is high even in dry conditions after he topped Practice on Friday and was one of only two riders – along with Fabio Di Giannantonio – to lap in the 1m29s.

“I’m happy that I’ve been very strong on dry conditions today, because everyone was waiting for wet conditions for me to have a chance of playing on the top position,” Johann Zarco told MotoGP.com after Practice in France.

“So, if I can build my confidence on dry, knowing that if it’s raining I also have my chances, that will be very interesting.

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“I still don’t know how will be the race situation, but starting on the first row, this will be the best way to understand another time, as in Jerez, which level we can have with the Honda.”

Zarco’s speed at Le Mans has carried over from Spain, where he was on the front row in a patchy qualifying session.

The LCR Honda rider puts the recent improvements down to refining his bike setup and consequent improvements in his confidence with the bike.

“I think it’s the confidence improving on the bike; I’m finding the right setup, depending the condition we have,” said Zarco when asked what’s led to this recent uptick in form.

“We knew that the base of the bike is good for the 2026 season, but I could not use the real potential of the bike.

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“Since Jerez– even in Austin I did some improvement, but it seems that we are finding this right balance of confidence, pushing in the right time, improving corner-by-corner, and then the speed is there. So, let’s continue on this way.”