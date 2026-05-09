Honda targeting Davide Brivio for MotoGP role?

Davide Brivio is reportedly in talks over a senior Honda MotoGP consultancy role for 2027.

Davide Brivio, Trackhouse Aprilia.
Davide Brivio, Trackhouse Aprilia.
© Gold and Goose
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Is Trackhouse MotoGP team principal Davide Brivio considering a ‘factory’ return for 2027?

According to Sky Italia, Brivio is in talks with Honda over a senior consultancy role, with Alberto Puig remaining as HRC team manager and Brivio ‘focussing on strategic vision and overall organisation’. 

The Sky report by Rosario Triolo adds: ‘Arriving at HRC, Brivio will find himself with decisions already made, both sportingly regarding riders and technically regarding the development direction of the 850cc project.

‘However, Honda has nevertheless determined that it needs a role model like him to return to winning ways.’

If the move materialises, it would be Brivio’s fourth different MotoGP manufacturer.

The Italian guided Valentino Rossi to four titles at Yamaha then oversaw Suzuki’s premier-class return.

After Joan Mir’s 2020 title victory, Brivio spent several seasons in F1 before returning to MotoGP with the new Trackhouse satellite-Aprilia project for 2024.

Trackhouse took its first victory with Raul Fernandez at Phillip Island last season.

Honda targeting Davide Brivio for MotoGP role?
Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

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