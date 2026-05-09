Le Mans Sprint: New 2026 MotoGP World Championship standings

Marco Bezzecchi's world championship lead has been cut to six points after victory for Aprilia team-mate Jorge Martin in the 2026 Le Mans Sprint race.

Martin won his second Sprint of the season from Ducati's pole qualifier Pecco Bagnaia, while Bezzecchi limited the championship damage with his best Saturday result of the season.

Further back, KTM's Pedro Acosta has taken over third in the world championship from Fabio di Giannantonio after the VR46 rider got a poor start and later crashed.

Diggia remains Ducati's leading rider while a nasty highside for reigning champion Marc Marquez leaves the Spaniard 51-points behind Bezzecchi.

Alex Marquez is now just two points behind his brother.

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Rain is forecast for Sunday's grand prix...

Le Mans Sprint Race: New 2026 MotoGP World Championship standings Pos Rider Nat Team Points Diff. 1 = Marco Bezzecchi ITA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26) 108 2 = Jorge Martin SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26) 102 (-6) 3 ^1 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull KTM (RC16) 72 (-36) 4 ˅1 Fabio di Giannantonio ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP26) 71 (-37) 5 = Marc Marquez SPA Ducati Lenovo (GP26) 57 (-51) 6 ^1 Alex Marquez SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26) 55 (-53) 7 ˅1 Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26) 54 (-54) 8 = Ai Ogura JPN Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26) 51 (-57) 9 = Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP26) 43 (-65) 10 = Enea Bastianini ITA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) 30 (-78) 11 = Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) 28 (-80) 12 = Luca Marini ITA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) 27 (-81) 13 = Franco Morbidelli ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25) 25 (-83) 14 = Johann Zarco FRA Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V) 24 (-84) 15 = Fermin Aldeguer SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP25) 20 (-88) 16 = Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 16 (-92) 17 = Diogo Moreira BRA Pro Honda LCR (RC213V)* 10 (-98) 18 = Joan Mir SPA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) 8 (-100) 19 = Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 3 (-105) 20 = Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)* 1 (-107)

^X Rider has improved X championship positions.

= Rider has the same championship position as previous race.

˅X Rider has dropped X championship positions.

* Rookie

