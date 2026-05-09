Le Mans Sprint: New 2026 MotoGP World Championship standings

New 2026 MotoGP World Championship standings after Saturday's Le Mans Sprint race, round 5 of 22.

Marco Bezzecchi, 2026 French MotoGP Sprint race.
Marco Bezzecchi, 2026 French MotoGP Sprint race.
© Gold and Goose
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Marco Bezzecchi's world championship lead has been cut to six points after victory for Aprilia team-mate Jorge Martin in the 2026 Le Mans Sprint race.

Martin won his second Sprint of the season from Ducati's pole qualifier Pecco Bagnaia, while Bezzecchi limited the championship damage with his best Saturday result of the season.

Further back, KTM's Pedro Acosta has taken over third in the world championship from Fabio di Giannantonio after the VR46 rider got a poor start and later crashed.

Diggia remains Ducati's leading rider while a nasty highside for reigning champion Marc Marquez leaves the Spaniard 51-points behind Bezzecchi.

Alex Marquez is now just two points behind his brother.

Rain is forecast for Sunday's grand prix...

Le Mans Sprint Race: New 2026 MotoGP World Championship standings

Pos RiderNatTeamPointsDiff.
1=Marco BezzecchiITAAprilia Racing (RS-GP26)108 
2=Jorge MartinSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP26)102(-6)
3^1Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM (RC16)72(-36)
4˅1Fabio di GiannantonioITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP26)71(-37)
5=Marc MarquezSPADucati Lenovo (GP26)57(-51)
6^1Alex MarquezSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26)55(-53)
7˅1Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)54(-54)
8=Ai OguraJPNTrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)51(-57)
9=Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP26)43(-65)
10=Enea BastianiniITARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)30(-78)
11=Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)28(-80)
12=Luca MariniITAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)27(-81)
13=Franco MorbidelliITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)25(-83)
14=Johann ZarcoFRACastrol Honda LCR (RC213V)24(-84)
15=Fermin AldeguerSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP25)20(-88)
16=Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)16(-92)
17=Diogo MoreiraBRAPro Honda LCR (RC213V)*10(-98)
18=Joan MirSPAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)8(-100)
19=Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)3(-105)
20=Toprak RazgatliogluTURPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)*1(-107)

^X Rider has improved X championship positions.
= Rider has the same championship position as previous race.
˅X Rider has dropped X championship positions.
* Rookie
 

In this article

Le Mans Sprint: New 2026 MotoGP World Championship standings
Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

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