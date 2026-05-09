Le Mans Sprint: New 2026 MotoGP World Championship standings
New 2026 MotoGP World Championship standings after Saturday's Le Mans Sprint race, round 5 of 22.
Marco Bezzecchi's world championship lead has been cut to six points after victory for Aprilia team-mate Jorge Martin in the 2026 Le Mans Sprint race.
Martin won his second Sprint of the season from Ducati's pole qualifier Pecco Bagnaia, while Bezzecchi limited the championship damage with his best Saturday result of the season.
Further back, KTM's Pedro Acosta has taken over third in the world championship from Fabio di Giannantonio after the VR46 rider got a poor start and later crashed.
Diggia remains Ducati's leading rider while a nasty highside for reigning champion Marc Marquez leaves the Spaniard 51-points behind Bezzecchi.
Alex Marquez is now just two points behind his brother.
Rain is forecast for Sunday's grand prix...
Le Mans Sprint Race: New 2026 MotoGP World Championship standings
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Points
|Diff.
|1
|=
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26)
|108
|2
|=
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26)
|102
|(-6)
|3
|^1
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|72
|(-36)
|4
|˅1
|Fabio di Giannantonio
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP26)
|71
|(-37)
|5
|=
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP26)
|57
|(-51)
|6
|^1
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26)
|55
|(-53)
|7
|˅1
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)
|54
|(-54)
|8
|=
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)
|51
|(-57)
|9
|=
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP26)
|43
|(-65)
|10
|=
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|30
|(-78)
|11
|=
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|28
|(-80)
|12
|=
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|27
|(-81)
|13
|=
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)
|25
|(-83)
|14
|=
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V)
|24
|(-84)
|15
|=
|Fermin Aldeguer
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP25)
|20
|(-88)
|16
|=
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|16
|(-92)
|17
|=
|Diogo Moreira
|BRA
|Pro Honda LCR (RC213V)*
|10
|(-98)
|18
|=
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|8
|(-100)
|19
|=
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|3
|(-105)
|20
|=
|Toprak Razgatlioglu
|TUR
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)*
|1
|(-107)
^X Rider has improved X championship positions.
= Rider has the same championship position as previous race.
˅X Rider has dropped X championship positions.
* Rookie