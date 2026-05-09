The all-time MotoGP Sprint winners' list after Le Mans

The latest all-time ranking for MotoGP Sprint race winners.

Jorge Martin, 2026 French MotoGP Sprint race.
Jorge Martin, 2026 French MotoGP Sprint race.
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Jorge Martin moves clear of Marc Marquez at the top of the all-time MotoGP Sprint race winners list after victory at Le Mans.

Martin took his 18th Sprint win - and second with Aprilia - after storming from eighth on the grid to lead after the opening chicane, then never looked back.

Marquez, meanwhile, crashed out of seventh place with a lap to go.

Only ten riders have won a MotoGP Sprint since the half-distance races were introduced on the Saturday afternoon of each grand prix weekend from the start of 2023.

Since then, three riders - Jorge Martin, Marc Marquez and Francesco Bagnaia - have stood head and shoulders above the rest.

Bagnaia was the world champion in 2023, Martin in 2024 and Marquez in 2025.

KTM's Pedro Acosta became MotoGP's newest Sprint winner at the 2026 Buriram season opener.

Although Sprints do not count as official Grand Prix wins, 'half points' are awarded: 12 points for victory, 9 points for second place, 7 points for third, down to 1 point for ninth place.

All-time MotoGP Sprint winners' list

Pos.RiderSprint WinsMost Recent Sprint Win
1Jorge Martin182026 Le Mans
2Marc Marquez172026 Jerez
3Francesco Bagnaia132025 Malaysia
4Alex Marquez52025 Valencia
5Marco Bezzecchi42025 Australia
=6Brad Binder22023 Spain
=6Maverick Vinales22024 USA
=6Aleix Espargaro22024 Catalunya
=6Enea Bastianini22024 Thailand
10Pedro Acosta12026 Thailand
The all-time MotoGP Sprint winners' list after Le Mans
Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

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