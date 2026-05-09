The all-time MotoGP Sprint winners' list after Le Mans

Jorge Martin moves clear of Marc Marquez at the top of the all-time MotoGP Sprint race winners list after victory at Le Mans.

Martin took his 18th Sprint win - and second with Aprilia - after storming from eighth on the grid to lead after the opening chicane, then never looked back.

Marquez, meanwhile, crashed out of seventh place with a lap to go.

Only ten riders have won a MotoGP Sprint since the half-distance races were introduced on the Saturday afternoon of each grand prix weekend from the start of 2023.

Since then, three riders - Jorge Martin, Marc Marquez and Francesco Bagnaia - have stood head and shoulders above the rest.

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Bagnaia was the world champion in 2023, Martin in 2024 and Marquez in 2025.

KTM's Pedro Acosta became MotoGP's newest Sprint winner at the 2026 Buriram season opener.

Although Sprints do not count as official Grand Prix wins, 'half points' are awarded: 12 points for victory, 9 points for second place, 7 points for third, down to 1 point for ninth place.

All-time MotoGP Sprint winners' list Pos. Rider Sprint Wins Most Recent Sprint Win 1 Jorge Martin 18 2026 Le Mans 2 Marc Marquez 17 2026 Jerez 3 Francesco Bagnaia 13 2025 Malaysia 4 Alex Marquez 5 2025 Valencia 5 Marco Bezzecchi 4 2025 Australia =6 Brad Binder 2 2023 Spain =6 Maverick Vinales 2 2024 USA =6 Aleix Espargaro 2 2024 Catalunya =6 Enea Bastianini 2 2024 Thailand 10 Pedro Acosta 1 2026 Thailand