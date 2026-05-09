2026 MotoGP French Grand Prix: Starting grid after Marc Marquez withdraws
The starting grid for the 2026 MotoGP French Grand Prix on Sunday
Pecco Bagnaia took a first pole of the 2026 MotoGP season after beating Ducati team-mate Marc Marquez by just 0.012s at the French Grand Prix.
It marks the first time the double world champion has headed a grid since the 2025 Malaysian Grand Prix, where he converted pole to a sprint victory.
He headed team-mate Marc Marquez by just 0.012s, as the reigning world champion came out of Q1 after a tough Friday on his factory Ducati.
However, a foot fracture in a crash in the sprint has ruled Marquez out for the grand prix, forcing a change in the grid order.
Marco Bezzecchi, the championship leader, will start second on the leading Aprilia, as Ducati's top rider in the standings Fabio Di Giannantonio will now go from third on the VR46-run GP26.
Pedro Acosta is the leading KTM in fourth, while Fabio Quartararo will start fifth on the factory Yamaha ahead of Joan Mir will go from sixth on the Honda ahead of Aprilia's Jorge Martin and Trackhouse rider Ai Ogura.
There are currently no penalties that could affect the grid for Sunday's grand prix.
2026 MotoGP French Grand Prix: Full sprint starting grid
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|1
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP26)
|2
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26)
|3
|Fabio Di Giannantonio
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP26)
|4
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|5
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|6
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|7
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26)
|8
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)
|9
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26)
|10
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V)
|11
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|12
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)
|13
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|14
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|15
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)
|16
|Toprak Razgatlioglu
|TUR
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)*
|17
|Diogo Moreira
|BRA
|Pro Honda LCR (RC213V)*
|18
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|19
|Fermin Aldeguer
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP25)
|20
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|21
|Jonas Folger
|GER
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)