2026 MotoGP French Grand Prix: Starting grid after Marc Marquez withdraws

The starting grid for the 2026 MotoGP French Grand Prix on Sunday

Pecco Bagnaia, Ducati Corse, 2026 French MotoGP
Pecco Bagnaia, Ducati Corse, 2026 French MotoGP
© Gold and Goose
Add as a preferred source

Pecco Bagnaia took a first pole of the 2026 MotoGP season after beating Ducati team-mate Marc Marquez by just 0.012s at the French Grand Prix.

It marks the first time the double world champion has headed a grid since the 2025 Malaysian Grand Prix, where he converted pole to a sprint victory. 

He headed team-mate Marc Marquez by just 0.012s, as the reigning world champion came out of Q1 after a tough Friday on his factory Ducati. 

However, a foot fracture in a crash in the sprint has ruled Marquez out for the grand prix, forcing a change in the grid order. 

Marco Bezzecchi, the championship leader, will start second on the leading Aprilia, as Ducati's top rider in the standings Fabio Di Giannantonio will now go from third on the VR46-run GP26.

Pedro Acosta is the leading KTM in fourth, while Fabio Quartararo will start fifth on the factory Yamaha ahead of Joan Mir will go from sixth on the Honda ahead of Aprilia's Jorge Martin and Trackhouse rider Ai Ogura.

There are currently no penalties that could affect the grid for Sunday's grand prix. 

2026 MotoGP French Grand Prix: Full sprint starting grid

PosRiderNatTeam
1Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP26)
2Marco BezzecchiITAAprilia Racing (RS-GP26)
3Fabio Di GiannantonioITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP26)
4Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM (RC16)
5Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
6Joan MirSPAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
7Jorge MartinSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP26)
8Ai OguraJPNTrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)
9Alex MarquezSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26)
10Johann ZarcoFRACastrol Honda LCR (RC213V)
11Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
12Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)
13Enea BastianiniITARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
14Luca MariniITAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
15Franco MorbidelliITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)
16Toprak RazgatliogluTURPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)*
17Diogo MoreiraBRAPro Honda LCR (RC213V)*
18Jack MillerAUSPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
19Fermin AldeguerSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP25)
20Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)
21Jonas FolgerGERRed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)

In this article

2026 MotoGP French Grand Prix: Starting grid for the sprint
Lewis Duncan
Head of Editorial
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network. In February of 2026, he became Head of Editorial. 
 

More News

MotoGP News
Pecco Bagnaia: “Pretty difficult time for Ducati” ahead of Le Mans MotoGP
07/05/26
Pecco Bagnaia, 2026 Spanish MotoGP.
MotoGP News
Marc Marquez: “Many unknowns” for Le Mans MotoGP
06/05/26
Marc Marquez, Johann Zarco, 2026 Spanish MotoGP.
MotoGP News
Alex Marquez responds to rival praise after Jerez MotoGP
30/04/26
Alex Marquez, 2026 Spanish MotoGP.
MotoGP News
Ducati: “Great bitterness” despite “outstanding” win at Jerez MotoGP
29/04/26
Marc Marquez after crashing out of 2026 Spanish MotoGP.
MotoGP News
Key Pecco Bagnaia MotoGP ally won’t follow him to Aprilia, claims new report
28/04/26
Pecco Bagnaia, Ducati Corse, 2026 Spanish MotoGP
MotoGP News
Marc Marquez “happy” with new Ducati development at Jerez MotoGP test
27/04/26
Marc Marquez, 2026 Jerez MotoGP test.

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox