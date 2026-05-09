2026 MotoGP French Grand Prix: Starting grid after Marc Marquez withdraws

Pecco Bagnaia took a first pole of the 2026 MotoGP season after beating Ducati team-mate Marc Marquez by just 0.012s at the French Grand Prix.

It marks the first time the double world champion has headed a grid since the 2025 Malaysian Grand Prix, where he converted pole to a sprint victory.

He headed team-mate Marc Marquez by just 0.012s, as the reigning world champion came out of Q1 after a tough Friday on his factory Ducati.

However, a foot fracture in a crash in the sprint has ruled Marquez out for the grand prix, forcing a change in the grid order.

Marco Bezzecchi, the championship leader, will start second on the leading Aprilia, as Ducati's top rider in the standings Fabio Di Giannantonio will now go from third on the VR46-run GP26.

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Pedro Acosta is the leading KTM in fourth, while Fabio Quartararo will start fifth on the factory Yamaha ahead of Joan Mir will go from sixth on the Honda ahead of Aprilia's Jorge Martin and Trackhouse rider Ai Ogura.

There are currently no penalties that could affect the grid for Sunday's grand prix.

2026 MotoGP French Grand Prix: Full sprint starting grid

Pos Rider Nat Team 1 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP26) 2 Marco Bezzecchi ITA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26) 3 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP26) 4 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull KTM (RC16) 5 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 6 Joan Mir SPA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) 7 Jorge Martin SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26) 8 Ai Ogura JPN Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26) 9 Alex Marquez SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26) 10 Johann Zarco FRA Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V) 11 Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 12 Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26) 13 Enea Bastianini ITA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) 14 Luca Marini ITA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) 15 Franco Morbidelli ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25) 16 Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)* 17 Diogo Moreira BRA Pro Honda LCR (RC213V)* 18 Jack Miller AUS Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) 19 Fermin Aldeguer SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP25) 20 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) 21 Jonas Folger GER Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)