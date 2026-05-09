“It's complicated”: Honda talks over six-bike MotoGP expansion for 2027

Honda team manager Alberto Puig has confirmed “some talks” are taking place over a possible expansion to six MotoGP bikes from 2027.

Tech3 is understood to be considering a switch from KTM machinery to Honda for the upcoming 850cc/Pirelli era.

Such a move, in addition to the existing factory and LCR entries, would put Honda equal with Ducati in terms of grid numbers.

“Well, this is something… It's complicated at this moment,” Puig told MotoGP pit lane reporter Jack Appleyard at Le Mans.

“I mean, normally, to have six bikes is good because you have more possibilities.

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“But I cannot tell you much about this matter because this is something that is not on the table right now.

“Some talks are going on, but I cannot confirm anything because I'm not the guy taking care of this.”

An expanded team line-up would also increase Honda’s rider possibilities heading into the new 850cc era, amid speculation that HRC has already signed two new riders.

While manufacturers maintain a silence over their 2027 rider plans - due to ongoing negotiations with MotoGP SEG over the next commercial agreement - Honda is strongly linked with a fresh factory line-up of Fabio Quartararo and Moto2 star David Alonso.

Asked about Alonso’s potential, Puig avoided singling out the Colombian.

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“There are a lot of good guys in Moto2,” Puig said.

“Every year you can see guys stepping up that did a fantastic job, like Moreira, Ogura…

“Alonso is one of the guys who is doing good, like other guys in the class.

“There's a bunch of four or five riders in Moto2 that could have the chance to step up, but let's see.”

The expected Quartararo and Alonso deals, combined with existing contracts for Johann Zarco and Diogo Moreira at LCR, leave a major question mark over the futures of current factory riders Joan Mir and Luca Marini.

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Alonso's Aspar Moto2 team-mate Dani Holgado is also tipped to join the premier-class next season, via a seat at Gresini Ducati.