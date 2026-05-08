Tech3 to wait for Maverick Vinales return before making MotoGP 2027 decision

Tech3 boss Guenther Steiner says he is prepared to wait for Maverick Vinales to return from injury before making a decision on his team’s 2027 MotoGP line-up.

Vinales’ injury problems began last summer when he suffered a shoulder injury in qualifying at the German MotoGP. He has tried several times to return to racing, but even 10 months on from the initial injury he is yet to return to full fitness.

The Spanish rider last rode on Friday at the US Grand Prix at the end of March, but he pulled out of the weekend when it was discovered that a screw in his shoulder had become loose. It was hoped that surgery to remove the damaged metalwork would lead to an improvement in Vinales’ condition, but even five weeks on from the Texas race he is unable to take part in the French Grand Prix this weekend, where he is being replaced by Jonas Folger.

Vinales’ repeated attempts to return to racing are indicative of the eagerness with which riders tend to try to return, but Red Bull KTM Tech3 CEO Guenther Steiner says the team is convinced Vinales is better served at the moment by taking his time, with Mugello his hope for Vinales’ return on 29–31 May.

“Everyone expected ‘Oh, they take the crew out and then it’s all good’, but it’s not like this,” Steiner told the MotoGP world feed broadcast during Practice at Le Mans.

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“But we told him [Vinales] also he needs to be 100 per cent fit; there’s no point that he comes back and rides again [and makes it worse] and then he cannot go anywhere.

“At the moment, it’s Mugello. He’s trying to get fit for Barcelona.

“We want him to be the Maverick at 100 per cent, because otherwise, if you’re not 100 per cent, he loses also his confidence, not being out there giving what he can do, because we know how quick he is. That is the aim, to get him back 100 per cent and I think that will be Mugello.”

Vinales’ injury woes are extending into a perilous period for the Spaniard, whose KTM contract is up at the end of this season. Without being able to show his level on-track, it is difficult to prove his worth to teams looking for 2027 riders, including Tech3, but Steiner says a decision on the satellite KTM team’s riders for next season won’t be made until after Vinales is back from injury.

“Absolutely he’s desperate to come back, but like I said before he needs to be 100 per cent because if you have a Maverick [Vinales] 90 per cent, that’s not good enough, because you see how difficult it is – from the first to the last is only one second,” he said.

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“If you’re not 100 per cent physically, you can’t do this job.

“So, he needs to be back and then I think the decision will be taken after.

“I think everybody has got time, Maverick is a good guy. You need to give him a chance, but he needs to show what he can do.”

The Tech3 team’s contract with KTM is also up at the end of this year and a move to Honda is rumoured. Steiner was evasive on the subject but says he expects an announcement to be made in the coming weeks.

“At the moment we are still talking, I’m not even saying who we are talking [to],” the ex-Haas F1 boss said.

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“We want to make sure that we are in a good place for next year – that is our biggest aim. We don’t need a quick decision, we need the right one.

“It’s also very difficult to decide because no one knows what the bikes will be next year, it’s a complete new regulations. It’s one of these years where you say ‘Whatever you do, you take a little bit of a gamble’.

“Also, for me coming in here, being new everything, it takes a bit longer to understand. I want to be sure that I don’t miss anything, jump to a conclusion that in two, three weeks I regret what I did.

“So, I’m speaking with a few people and hopefully in the next two weeks we make an announcement.”