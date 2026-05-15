2026 MotoGP Catalunya - Friday Practice Results
Friday practice results from the 2026 Catalan MotoGP at Barcelona, round 6 of 22.
Pedro Acosta puts KTM on top of the Friday practice for the 2026 Catalan MotoGP at Barcelona, ahead of defending winner Alex Marquez.
Brad Binder made it two RC16s in the top three, with Raul Fernandez the leading Aprilia rider in fourth and Johann Zarco top Honda in fifth.
Jorge Martin in Qualifying 1
Le Mans winner Jorge Martin, who crashed heavily while leading the timesheets this morning, fell again at the end of the afternoon - and will need to take part in Saturday's Qualifying 1.
Pecco Bagnaia was also left outside the top ten in a session that saw Yamaha riders Jack Miller and Fabio Quartararo claim direct Qualifying 2 access.
Martin's Aprilia team-mate and title leader Marco Bezzecchi is also safely through to Q2, in seventh.
The top five riders were covered by less than a tenth of a second, with 0.269s covering the top ten.
2026 MotoGP Catalunya - Practice Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time/Diff
|Lap
|Max
|1
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|1'38.710s
|16/23
|358k
|2
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26)
|+0.018s
|18/23
|356k
|3
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+0.070s
|18/21
|354k
|4
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)
|+0.078s
|23/24
|353k
|5
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V)
|+0.079s
|21/22
|359k
|6
|Fabio Di Giannantonio
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP26)
|+0.109s
|18/23
|353k
|7
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26)
|+0.121s
|23/25
|356k
|8
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|+0.136s
|18/20
|355k
|9
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+0.201s
|22/24
|350k
|10
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+0.269s
|23/24
|345k
|11
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|+0.349s
|15/21
|359k
|12
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP26)
|+0.350s
|18/20
|355k
|13
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)
|+0.405s
|10/20
|355k
|14
|Diogo Moreira
|BRA
|Pro Honda LCR (RC213V)*
|+0.464s
|19/21
|358k
|15
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)
|+0.585s
|18/24
|352k
|16
|Fermin Aldeguer
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP25)
|+0.612s
|15/21
|350k
|17
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26)
|+0.679s
|17/21
|356k
|18
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|+0.680s
|17/19
|355k
|19
|Toprak Razgatlioglu
|TUR
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)*
|+0.821s
|21/24
|347k
|20
|Maverick Vinales
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|+1.001s
|19/25
|352k
|21
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+1.042s
|15/18
|348k
|22
|Augusto Fernandez
|SPA
|Yamaha Factory Racing (YZR-M1)
|+1.225s
|20/23
|346k
* Rookie
Official Barcelona MotoGP Records:
- Best lap: Alex Marquez, Ducati, 1m 37.536s (2025)
- Fastest race lap: Pedro Acosta, KTM, 1m 39.664s (2024)
Free Practice 1:
Defending Catalan MotoGP winner Alex Marquez picks up where he left off last season by leading opening practice for the 2026 event.
However, the Gresini rider had to put fresh rubber on his Ducati to move ahead of Jorge Martin, who was fastest for most of the 45-minutes despite suffering a heavy fall.
Jorge Martin crash
Last weekend’s double Le Mans winner - just one point behind title-leading Aprilia team-mate Marco Bezzecchi - got his shoulder down at Turn 5 during the opening runs, despite predicting cool conditions would make it tricky…
But the temperature perhaps caught him out just before the midway stage, when Martin lost the front of his RS-GP through Turn 12 and followed his bike into an air fence.
The Spaniard staggered away before getting a scooter ride back to the paddock. He gave a thumbs up as he returned to the Aprilia garage in time for the end-of-session practice starts.
KTM’s Pedro Acosta suffered a softer fall, at Turn 2, where team-mate Brad Binder also crashed.
Jack Miller began the weekend as the top Yamaha rider in eighth place with Johann Zarco the leading Honda in tenth.
Reigning MotoGP champion Marc Marquez is missing this weekend after undergoing shoulder surgery to remove two damaged screws and a bone fragment that had been compressing the radial nerve in his arm.
Marquez’s foot fracture suffered at Le Mans was also stabilised.
Team-mate Pecco Bagnaia was only 17th this morning.
Tech3’s Maverick Vinales is returning to action after missing the past three grands prix due to a similar screw issue.
Vinales was 18th in FP1 but only 1.029s from Alex Marquez.
Yamaha test rider Augusto Fernandez is making his second MotoGP wildcard entry of the season.
2026 MotoGP Catalunya - Free Practice (1) Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time/Diff
|Lap
|Max
|1
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26)
|1'39.950s
|16/17
|353k
|2
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26)
|+0.349s
|7/10
|358k
|3
|Fabio Di Giannantonio
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP26)
|+0.393s
|6/18
|353k
|4
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+0.438s
|4/15
|356k
|5
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26)
|+0.472s
|4/19
|355k
|6
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|+0.486s
|5/17
|355k
|7
|Fermin Aldeguer
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP25)
|+0.493s
|7/17
|353k
|8
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+0.516s
|5/17
|347k
|9
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)
|+0.563s
|17/18
|350k
|10
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V)
|+0.594s
|5/19
|352k
|11
|Diogo Moreira
|BRA
|Pro Honda LCR (RC213V)*
|+0.616s
|5/17
|351k
|12
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+0.652s
|13/16
|353k
|13
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|+0.753s
|5/17
|353k
|14
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+0.769s
|6/14
|343k
|15
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)
|+0.783s
|6/17
|354k
|16
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|+0.820s
|7/16
|354k
|17
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP26)
|+0.940s
|6/17
|355k
|18
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)
|+0.992s
|18/19
|354k
|19
|Maverick Vinales
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|+1.029s
|17/18
|352k
|20
|Augusto Fernandez
|SPA
|Yamaha Factory Racing (YZR-M1)
|+1.395s
|7/20
|348k
|21
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+1.517s
|4/16
|352k
|22
|Toprak Razgatlioglu
|TUR
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)*
|+1.990s
|5/18
|350k
* Rookie
Official Barcelona MotoGP Records:
- Best lap: Alex Marquez, Ducati, 1m 37.536s (2025)
- Fastest race lap: Pedro Acosta, KTM, 1m 39.664s (2024)