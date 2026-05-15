2026 MotoGP Catalunya - Friday Practice Results

Pedro Acosta puts KTM on top of the Friday practice for the 2026 Catalan MotoGP at Barcelona, ahead of defending winner Alex Marquez.

Brad Binder made it two RC16s in the top three, with Raul Fernandez the leading Aprilia rider in fourth and Johann Zarco top Honda in fifth.

Jorge Martin in Qualifying 1

Le Mans winner Jorge Martin, who crashed heavily while leading the timesheets this morning, fell again at the end of the afternoon - and will need to take part in Saturday's Qualifying 1.

Pecco Bagnaia was also left outside the top ten in a session that saw Yamaha riders Jack Miller and Fabio Quartararo claim direct Qualifying 2 access.

Martin's Aprilia team-mate and title leader Marco Bezzecchi is also safely through to Q2, in seventh.

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The top five riders were covered by less than a tenth of a second, with 0.269s covering the top ten.

2026 MotoGP Catalunya - Practice Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time/Diff Lap Max 1 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull KTM (RC16) 1'38.710s 16/23 358k 2 Alex Marquez SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26) +0.018s 18/23 356k 3 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.070s 18/21 354k 4 Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26) +0.078s 23/24 353k 5 Johann Zarco FRA Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V) +0.079s 21/22 359k 6 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP26) +0.109s 18/23 353k 7 Marco Bezzecchi ITA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26) +0.121s 23/25 356k 8 Joan Mir SPA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) +0.136s 18/20 355k 9 Jack Miller AUS Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.201s 22/24 350k 10 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.269s 23/24 345k 11 Enea Bastianini ITA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) +0.349s 15/21 359k 12 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP26) +0.350s 18/20 355k 13 Ai Ogura JPN Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26) +0.405s 10/20 355k 14 Diogo Moreira BRA Pro Honda LCR (RC213V)* +0.464s 19/21 358k 15 Franco Morbidelli ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25) +0.585s 18/24 352k 16 Fermin Aldeguer SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP25) +0.612s 15/21 350k 17 Jorge Martin SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26) +0.679s 17/21 356k 18 Luca Marini ITA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) +0.680s 17/19 355k 19 Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)* +0.821s 21/24 347k 20 Maverick Vinales SPA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) +1.001s 19/25 352k 21 Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +1.042s 15/18 348k 22 Augusto Fernandez SPA Yamaha Factory Racing (YZR-M1) +1.225s 20/23 346k

* Rookie

Official Barcelona MotoGP Records:

Best lap: Alex Marquez, Ducati, 1m 37.536s (2025)

Alex Marquez, Ducati, 1m 37.536s (2025) Fastest race lap: Pedro Acosta, KTM, 1m 39.664s (2024)

Alex Marquez, 2026 Catalan MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

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Free Practice 1:

Defending Catalan MotoGP winner Alex Marquez picks up where he left off last season by leading opening practice for the 2026 event.

However, the Gresini rider had to put fresh rubber on his Ducati to move ahead of Jorge Martin, who was fastest for most of the 45-minutes despite suffering a heavy fall.

Jorge Martin crash

Last weekend’s double Le Mans winner - just one point behind title-leading Aprilia team-mate Marco Bezzecchi - got his shoulder down at Turn 5 during the opening runs, despite predicting cool conditions would make it tricky…

But the temperature perhaps caught him out just before the midway stage, when Martin lost the front of his RS-GP through Turn 12 and followed his bike into an air fence.

The Spaniard staggered away before getting a scooter ride back to the paddock. He gave a thumbs up as he returned to the Aprilia garage in time for the end-of-session practice starts.

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Jorge Martin, 2026 Catalan MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

KTM’s Pedro Acosta suffered a softer fall, at Turn 2, where team-mate Brad Binder also crashed.

Jack Miller began the weekend as the top Yamaha rider in eighth place with Johann Zarco the leading Honda in tenth.

Reigning MotoGP champion Marc Marquez is missing this weekend after undergoing shoulder surgery to remove two damaged screws and a bone fragment that had been compressing the radial nerve in his arm.

Marquez’s foot fracture suffered at Le Mans was also stabilised.

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Team-mate Pecco Bagnaia was only 17th this morning.

Tech3’s Maverick Vinales is returning to action after missing the past three grands prix due to a similar screw issue.

Vinales was 18th in FP1 but only 1.029s from Alex Marquez.

Yamaha test rider Augusto Fernandez is making his second MotoGP wildcard entry of the season.

2026 MotoGP Catalunya - Free Practice (1) Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time/Diff Lap Max 1 Alex Marquez SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26) 1'39.950s 16/17 353k 2 Jorge Martin SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26) +0.349s 7/10 358k 3 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP26) +0.393s 6/18 353k 4 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.438s 4/15 356k 5 Marco Bezzecchi ITA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26) +0.472s 4/19 355k 6 Enea Bastianini ITA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) +0.486s 5/17 355k 7 Fermin Aldeguer SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP25) +0.493s 7/17 353k 8 Jack Miller AUS Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.516s 5/17 347k 9 Franco Morbidelli ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25) +0.563s 17/18 350k 10 Johann Zarco FRA Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V) +0.594s 5/19 352k 11 Diogo Moreira BRA Pro Honda LCR (RC213V)* +0.616s 5/17 351k 12 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.652s 13/16 353k 13 Luca Marini ITA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) +0.753s 5/17 353k 14 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.769s 6/14 343k 15 Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26) +0.783s 6/17 354k 16 Joan Mir SPA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) +0.820s 7/16 354k 17 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP26) +0.940s 6/17 355k 18 Ai Ogura JPN Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26) +0.992s 18/19 354k 19 Maverick Vinales SPA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) +1.029s 17/18 352k 20 Augusto Fernandez SPA Yamaha Factory Racing (YZR-M1) +1.395s 7/20 348k 21 Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +1.517s 4/16 352k 22 Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)* +1.990s 5/18 350k

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* Rookie

Official Barcelona MotoGP Records:

Best lap: Alex Marquez, Ducati, 1m 37.536s (2025)

Alex Marquez, Ducati, 1m 37.536s (2025) Fastest race lap: Pedro Acosta, KTM, 1m 39.664s (2024)

Augusto Fernandez, 2026 Catalan MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

Who will win the 2026 Catalan MotoGP race? Pedro Acosta 2% (2 votes) Marco Bezzecchi 24% (20 votes) Pecco Bagnaia 5% (4 votes) Fabio di Giannantonio 0% (0 votes) Jorge Martin 41% (35 votes) Alex Marquez 24% (20 votes) Ai Ogura 4% (3 votes) Other (tell us in the comments section) 1% (1 vote) Total votes: 85 Register or Log In to vote