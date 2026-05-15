2026 MotoGP Catalunya - Friday Practice Results

Friday practice results from the 2026 Catalan MotoGP at Barcelona, round 6 of 22.

Pedro Acosta, 2026 Catalan MotoGP.
Pedro Acosta, 2026 Catalan MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose
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Pedro Acosta puts KTM on top of the Friday practice for the 2026 Catalan MotoGP at Barcelona, ahead of defending winner Alex Marquez.

Brad Binder made it two RC16s in the top three, with Raul Fernandez the leading Aprilia rider in fourth and Johann Zarco top Honda in fifth.

Jorge Martin in Qualifying 1

Le Mans winner Jorge Martin, who crashed heavily while leading the timesheets this morning, fell again at the end of the afternoon - and will need to take part in Saturday's Qualifying 1.

Pecco Bagnaia was also left outside the top ten in a session that saw Yamaha riders Jack Miller and Fabio Quartararo claim direct Qualifying 2 access.

Martin's Aprilia team-mate and title leader Marco Bezzecchi is also safely through to Q2, in seventh.

The top five riders were covered by less than a tenth of a second, with 0.269s covering the top ten.

2026 MotoGP Catalunya - Practice Results

PosRiderNatTeamTime/DiffLapMax
1Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM (RC16)1'38.710s16/23358k
2Alex MarquezSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26)+0.018s18/23356k
3Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.070s18/21354k
4Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)+0.078s23/24353k
5Johann ZarcoFRACastrol Honda LCR (RC213V)+0.079s21/22359k
6Fabio Di GiannantonioITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP26)+0.109s18/23353k
7Marco BezzecchiITAAprilia Racing (RS-GP26)+0.121s23/25356k
8Joan MirSPAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)+0.136s18/20355k
9Jack MillerAUSPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.201s22/24350k
10Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.269s23/24345k
11Enea BastianiniITARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)+0.349s15/21359k
12Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP26)+0.350s18/20355k
13Ai OguraJPNTrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)+0.405s10/20355k
14Diogo MoreiraBRAPro Honda LCR (RC213V)*+0.464s19/21358k
15Franco MorbidelliITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)+0.585s18/24352k
16Fermin AldeguerSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP25)+0.612s15/21350k
17Jorge MartinSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP26)+0.679s17/21356k
18Luca MariniITAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)+0.680s17/19355k
19Toprak RazgatliogluTURPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)*+0.821s21/24347k
20Maverick VinalesSPARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)+1.001s19/25352k
21Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+1.042s15/18348k
22Augusto FernandezSPAYamaha Factory Racing (YZR-M1)+1.225s20/23346k

* Rookie

Official Barcelona MotoGP Records:

  • Best lap: Alex Marquez, Ducati, 1m 37.536s (2025)
  • Fastest race lap: Pedro Acosta, KTM, 1m 39.664s (2024)
Alex Marquez, 2026 Catalan MotoGP.
Alex Marquez, 2026 Catalan MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

Free Practice 1:

Defending Catalan MotoGP winner Alex Marquez picks up where he left off last season by leading opening practice for the 2026 event.

However, the Gresini rider had to put fresh rubber on his Ducati to move ahead of Jorge Martin, who was fastest for most of the 45-minutes despite suffering a heavy fall.

Jorge Martin crash

Last weekend’s double Le Mans winner - just one point behind title-leading Aprilia team-mate Marco Bezzecchi - got his shoulder down at Turn 5 during the opening runs, despite predicting cool conditions would make it tricky…

But the temperature perhaps caught him out just before the midway stage, when Martin lost the front of his RS-GP through Turn 12 and followed his bike into an air fence.

The Spaniard staggered away before getting a scooter ride back to the paddock. He gave a thumbs up as he returned to the Aprilia garage in time for the end-of-session practice starts.

Jorge Martin, 2026 Catalan MotoGP.
Jorge Martin, 2026 Catalan MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

KTM’s Pedro Acosta suffered a softer fall, at Turn 2, where team-mate Brad Binder also crashed.

Jack Miller began the weekend as the top Yamaha rider in eighth place with Johann Zarco the leading Honda in tenth.

Reigning MotoGP champion Marc Marquez is missing this weekend after undergoing shoulder surgery to remove two damaged screws and a bone fragment that had been compressing the radial nerve in his arm.

Marquez’s foot fracture suffered at Le Mans was also stabilised.

Team-mate Pecco Bagnaia was only 17th this morning.

Tech3’s Maverick Vinales is returning to action after missing the past three grands prix due to a similar screw issue.

Vinales was 18th in FP1 but only 1.029s from Alex Marquez.

Yamaha test rider Augusto Fernandez is making his second MotoGP wildcard entry of the season.

2026 MotoGP Catalunya - Free Practice (1) Results

PosRiderNatTeamTime/DiffLapMax
1Alex MarquezSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26)1'39.950s16/17353k
2Jorge MartinSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP26)+0.349s7/10358k
3Fabio Di GiannantonioITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP26)+0.393s6/18353k
4Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.438s4/15356k
5Marco BezzecchiITAAprilia Racing (RS-GP26)+0.472s4/19355k
6Enea BastianiniITARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)+0.486s5/17355k
7Fermin AldeguerSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP25)+0.493s7/17353k
8Jack MillerAUSPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.516s5/17347k
9Franco MorbidelliITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)+0.563s17/18350k
10Johann ZarcoFRACastrol Honda LCR (RC213V)+0.594s5/19352k
11Diogo MoreiraBRAPro Honda LCR (RC213V)*+0.616s5/17351k
12Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.652s13/16353k
13Luca MariniITAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)+0.753s5/17353k
14Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.769s6/14343k
15Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)+0.783s6/17354k
16Joan MirSPAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)+0.820s7/16354k
17Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP26)+0.940s6/17355k
18Ai OguraJPNTrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)+0.992s18/19354k
19Maverick VinalesSPARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)+1.029s17/18352k
20Augusto FernandezSPAYamaha Factory Racing (YZR-M1)+1.395s7/20348k
21Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+1.517s4/16352k
22Toprak RazgatliogluTURPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)*+1.990s5/18350k

* Rookie

Official Barcelona MotoGP Records:

  • Best lap: Alex Marquez, Ducati, 1m 37.536s (2025)
  • Fastest race lap: Pedro Acosta, KTM, 1m 39.664s (2024)
Augusto Fernandez, 2026 Catalan MotoGP.
Augusto Fernandez, 2026 Catalan MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

Who will win the 2026 Catalan MotoGP race?

Pedro Acosta
2% (2 votes)
Marco Bezzecchi
24% (20 votes)
Pecco Bagnaia
5% (4 votes)
Fabio di Giannantonio
0% (0 votes)
Jorge Martin
41% (35 votes)
Alex Marquez
24% (20 votes)
Ai Ogura
4% (3 votes)
Other (tell us in the comments section)
1% (1 vote)
Total votes: 85
Register or Log In to vote

2026 MotoGP Catalunya - Friday Practice Results
Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

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