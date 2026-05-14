di Giannantonio on Pedro Acosta pass: “I'm sorry he took it personally”
Fabio di Giannantonio says his glance back at Pedro Acosta after passing him at Le Mans was purely tactical.
Fabio di Giannantonio insisted there was “nothing personal” behind his reaction after overtaking Pedro Acosta on the final lap of Sunday’s French MotoGP.
Acosta took issue with the VR46 rider looking back at him after snatching fourth place at the penultimate corner.
“Nobody overtakes and looks back at me. We’ll see each other in the next race,” Acosta said.
Speaking at Catalunya on Thursday, di Giannantonio downplayed the controversy and explained the glance was purely tactical.
"When I'm on the track, I always try to give my all and pass the person in front of me," Sky Italia quotes di Giannantonio as saying.
"I wanted to make sure he didn't re-pass me, nothing more.
“A second round between us? I'm sorry he took it personally, but for me, it's racing: I passed him and wanted to hold onto my position."
That pass also meant di Giannantonio took over third in the world championship by a single point from Acosta heading into this weekend.
Acosta, meanwhile, played down his previous comments.
“It’s stupid to talk about this when we were fighting over fourth,” he said.
“That’s not the result I’m looking for.”