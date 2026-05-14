di Giannantonio on Pedro Acosta pass: “I'm sorry he took it personally”

Fabio di Giannantonio says his glance back at Pedro Acosta after passing him at Le Mans was purely tactical.

Pedro Acosta, Fabio di Giannantonio, 2026 French MotoGP.
Pedro Acosta, Fabio di Giannantonio, 2026 French MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose
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Fabio di Giannantonio insisted there was “nothing personal” behind his reaction after overtaking Pedro Acosta on the final lap of Sunday’s French MotoGP.

Acosta took issue with the VR46 rider looking back at him after snatching fourth place at the penultimate corner.

“Nobody overtakes and looks back at me. We’ll see each other in the next race,” Acosta said.

Fabio di Giannantonio, 2026 Catalan MotoGP.
Fabio di Giannantonio, 2026 Catalan MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

Speaking at Catalunya on Thursday, di Giannantonio downplayed the controversy and explained the glance was purely tactical.

"When I'm on the track, I always try to give my all and pass the person in front of me," Sky Italia quotes di Giannantonio as saying.

"I wanted to make sure he didn't re-pass me, nothing more.

“A second round between us? I'm sorry he took it personally, but for me, it's racing: I passed him and wanted to hold onto my position."

That pass also meant di Giannantonio took over third in the world championship by a single point from Acosta heading into this weekend.

Pedro Acosta, 2026 Catalan MotoGP.
Pedro Acosta, 2026 Catalan MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

Acosta, meanwhile, played down his previous comments.

“It’s stupid to talk about this when we were fighting over fourth,” he said.

“That’s not the result I’m looking for.”

Who will win the 2026 Catalan MotoGP race?

Pedro Acosta
3% (2 votes)
Marco Bezzecchi
23% (15 votes)
Pecco Bagnaia
6% (4 votes)
Fabio di Giannantonio
0% (0 votes)
Jorge Martin
39% (26 votes)
Alex Marquez
24% (16 votes)
Ai Ogura
5% (3 votes)
Others (tell us in the comments section)
0% (0 votes)
Total votes: 66
Register or Log In to vote

di Giannantonio on Pedro Acosta pass: “I'm sorry he took it personally”
Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

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