Le Mans: New 2026 MotoGP World Championship standings
New 2026 MotoGP World Championship standings after Sunday's French Grand Prix at Le Mans, round 5 of 22.
Marco Bezzecchi's MotoGP title lead has been cut to just a single point over Aprilia team-mate Jorge Martin after the Spaniard's victory in Sunday's French Grand Prix at Le Mans.
It was Martin's first grand prix victory on an RS-GP and first in MotoGP since his title-winning 2024 campaign.
Ai Ogura's first premier-class podium elevates the Japanese to fifth for Trackhouse Aprilia.
KTM's Pedro Acosta lost third in the standings after being overtaken by top Ducati rider Fabio di Giannantonio on the final lap of a race that saw Pecco Bagnaia crash out of second position.
Bagnaia's team-mate and reigning world champion Marc Marquez is 71 points from the top after being ruled out of the grand prix by Saturday's Sprint injury.
The Ducati Lenovo star will also miss next weekend's Catalunya round.
Le Mans: New 2026 MotoGP World Championship standings
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Points
|Diff.
|1
|=
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26)
|128
|2
|=
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26)
|127
|(-1)
|3
|^1
|Fabio di Giannantonio
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP26)
|84
|(-44)
|4
|˅1
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|83
|(-45)
|5
|^3
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)
|67
|(-61)
|6
|^1
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)
|62
|(-66)
|7
|˅2
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP26)
|57
|(-71)
|8
|˅2
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26)
|55
|(-73)
|9
|=
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP26)
|43
|(-85)
|10
|=
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|39
|(-89)
|11
|^1
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|33
|(-95)
|12
|^2
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V)
|29
|(-99)
|13
|˅2
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|28
|(-100)
|14
|^1
|Fermin Aldeguer
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP25)
|27
|(-101)
|15
|˅2
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)
|27
|(-101)
|16
|=
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|26
|(-102)
|17
|=
|Diogo Moreira
|BRA
|Pro Honda LCR (RC213V)*
|10
|(-118)
|18
|=
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|8
|(-120)
|19
|=
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|7
|(-121)
|20
|=
|Toprak Razgatlioglu
|TUR
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)*
|4
|(-124)
|21
|NA
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|1
|(-127)
^X Rider has improved X championship positions.
= Rider has the same championship position as previous race.
˅X Rider has dropped X championship positions.
* Rookie