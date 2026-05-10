Le Mans: New 2026 MotoGP World Championship standings

New 2026 MotoGP World Championship standings after Sunday's French Grand Prix at Le Mans, round 5 of 22.

Marco Bezzecchi leads, 2026 French MotoGP.
Marco Bezzecchi leads, 2026 French MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose
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Marco Bezzecchi's MotoGP title lead has been cut to just a single point over Aprilia team-mate Jorge Martin after the Spaniard's victory in Sunday's French Grand Prix at Le Mans.

It was Martin's first grand prix victory on an RS-GP and first in MotoGP since his title-winning 2024 campaign.

Ai Ogura's first premier-class podium elevates the Japanese to fifth for Trackhouse Aprilia.

KTM's Pedro Acosta lost third in the standings after being overtaken by top Ducati rider Fabio di Giannantonio on the final lap of a race that saw Pecco Bagnaia crash out of second position.

Bagnaia's team-mate and reigning world champion Marc Marquez is 71 points from the top after being ruled out of the grand prix by Saturday's Sprint injury.

The Ducati Lenovo star will also miss next weekend's Catalunya round.

Le Mans: New 2026 MotoGP World Championship standings

Pos RiderNatTeamPointsDiff.
1=Marco BezzecchiITAAprilia Racing (RS-GP26)128 
2=Jorge MartinSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP26)127(-1)
3^1Fabio di GiannantonioITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP26)84(-44)
4˅1Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM (RC16)83(-45)
5^3Ai OguraJPNTrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)67(-61)
6^1Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)62(-66)
7˅2Marc MarquezSPADucati Lenovo (GP26)57(-71)
8˅2Alex MarquezSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26)55(-73)
9=Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP26)43(-85)
10=Enea BastianiniITARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)39(-89)
11^1Luca MariniITAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)33(-95)
12^2Johann ZarcoFRACastrol Honda LCR (RC213V)29(-99)
13˅2Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)28(-100)
14^1Fermin AldeguerSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP25)27(-101)
15˅2Franco MorbidelliITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)27(-101)
16=Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)26(-102)
17=Diogo MoreiraBRAPro Honda LCR (RC213V)*10(-118)
18=Joan MirSPAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)8(-120)
19=Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)7(-121)
20=Toprak RazgatliogluTURPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)*4(-124)
21NAJack MillerAUSPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)1(-127)

^X Rider has improved X championship positions.
= Rider has the same championship position as previous race.
˅X Rider has dropped X championship positions.
* Rookie
 

Le Mans: New 2026 MotoGP World Championship standings
Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

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