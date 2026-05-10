Marco Bezzecchi's MotoGP title lead has been cut to just a single point over Aprilia team-mate Jorge Martin after the Spaniard's victory in Sunday's French Grand Prix at Le Mans.

It was Martin's first grand prix victory on an RS-GP and first in MotoGP since his title-winning 2024 campaign.

Ai Ogura's first premier-class podium elevates the Japanese to fifth for Trackhouse Aprilia.

KTM's Pedro Acosta lost third in the standings after being overtaken by top Ducati rider Fabio di Giannantonio on the final lap of a race that saw Pecco Bagnaia crash out of second position.

Bagnaia's team-mate and reigning world champion Marc Marquez is 71 points from the top after being ruled out of the grand prix by Saturday's Sprint injury.

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The Ducati Lenovo star will also miss next weekend's Catalunya round.

Le Mans: New 2026 MotoGP World Championship standings Pos Rider Nat Team Points Diff. 1 = Marco Bezzecchi ITA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26) 128 2 = Jorge Martin SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26) 127 (-1) 3 ^1 Fabio di Giannantonio ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP26) 84 (-44) 4 ˅1 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull KTM (RC16) 83 (-45) 5 ^3 Ai Ogura JPN Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26) 67 (-61) 6 ^1 Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26) 62 (-66) 7 ˅2 Marc Marquez SPA Ducati Lenovo (GP26) 57 (-71) 8 ˅2 Alex Marquez SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26) 55 (-73) 9 = Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP26) 43 (-85) 10 = Enea Bastianini ITA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) 39 (-89) 11 ^1 Luca Marini ITA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) 33 (-95) 12 ^2 Johann Zarco FRA Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V) 29 (-99) 13 ˅2 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) 28 (-100) 14 ^1 Fermin Aldeguer SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP25) 27 (-101) 15 ˅2 Franco Morbidelli ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25) 27 (-101) 16 = Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 26 (-102) 17 = Diogo Moreira BRA Pro Honda LCR (RC213V)* 10 (-118) 18 = Joan Mir SPA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) 8 (-120) 19 = Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 7 (-121) 20 = Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)* 4 (-124) 21 NA Jack Miller AUS Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) 1 (-127)

^X Rider has improved X championship positions.

= Rider has the same championship position as previous race.

˅X Rider has dropped X championship positions.

* Rookie

