2026 French MotoGP, Le Mans - Warm-up Results

Warm-up results from the 2026 French MotoGP at Le Mans, round 5 of 22.

Jorge Martin, Marco Bezzecchi, 2026 French MotoGP.
Jorge Martin, Marco Bezzecchi, 2026 French MotoGP.
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Update: Rain soaked the Le Mans circuit shortly after warm-up, but the track had dried in time for the Moto2 race...

Jorge Martin leads warm-up for the 2026 French MotoGP at Le Mans, then falls during a bike swap practice!

After two days of sunshine, rain is a threat throughout today, with cool and overcast conditions greeting the riders for the ten-minute session.

As such, all riders tried bike swaps in case of a flag-to-flag race.

But when Martin leapt from his RS-GP at the end session his mechanic didn’t have chance to grab the machine, which fell over.

Martin - who finished the session ahead of Alex Marquez, Raul Fernandez and rookie Diogo Moreira - was quick to apologise.

If rain arrives for the race, it will be the first wet session of the weekend.

Marc Marquez has been declared unfit after fracturing the fifth metatarsal in his right foot during a nasty Sprint race highside.

The reigning champion is to undergo surgery on his foot and shoulder, having brought forward a planned operation to fix a damaged screw that is touching the radial nerve in his right shoulder.

Marquez is also ruled out of next weekend’s home Catalan round.

Tech3’s Maverick Vinales continues to be sidelined after shoulder surgery for a similar screw issue and has been replaced by Jonas Folger, returning to grand prix action for the first time since 2023.

2026 French MotoGP, Le Mans - Warm-up Results

PosRiderNatTeamTime/DiffLapMax
1Jorge MartinSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP26)1'31.506s5/5316k
2Alex MarquezSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26)+0.017s6/7317k
3Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)+0.194s5/6312k
4Diogo MoreiraBRAPro Honda LCR (RC213V)*+0.217s6/7320k
5Fabio Di GiannantonioITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP26)+0.219s5/7316k
6Fermin AldeguerSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP25)+0.222s6/7321k
7Enea BastianiniITARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)+0.229s6/6313k
8Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.242s6/6311k
9Joan MirSPAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)+0.310s6/6308k
10Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.320s5/7316k
11Johann ZarcoFRACastrol Honda LCR (RC213V)+0.333s6/7310k
12Marco BezzecchiITAAprilia Racing (RS-GP26)+0.338s6/6318k
13Luca MariniITAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)+0.361s7/7313k
14Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.431s4/7317k
15Jack MillerAUSPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.456s7/7310k
16Franco MorbidelliITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)+0.487s5/7312k
17Toprak RazgatliogluTURPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)*+0.583s6/6302k
18Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.600s5/7318k
19Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP26)+0.708s4/7317k
20Ai OguraJPNTrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)+1.044s6/6312k
21Jonas FolgerGERRed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)+2.655s5/7311k

* Rookie

Official Le Mans MotoGP Records:

Best lap: Marc Marquez, Ducati, 1m 29.288s (2026)

Fastest race lap: Enea Bastianini, Ducati, 1m 31.107s (2025)

2026 French MotoGP, Le Mans - Warm-up Results
Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

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