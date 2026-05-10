2026 French MotoGP, Le Mans - Warm-up Results
Warm-up results from the 2026 French MotoGP at Le Mans, round 5 of 22.
Update: Rain soaked the Le Mans circuit shortly after warm-up, but the track had dried in time for the Moto2 race...
Jorge Martin leads warm-up for the 2026 French MotoGP at Le Mans, then falls during a bike swap practice!
After two days of sunshine, rain is a threat throughout today, with cool and overcast conditions greeting the riders for the ten-minute session.
As such, all riders tried bike swaps in case of a flag-to-flag race.
But when Martin leapt from his RS-GP at the end session his mechanic didn’t have chance to grab the machine, which fell over.
Martin - who finished the session ahead of Alex Marquez, Raul Fernandez and rookie Diogo Moreira - was quick to apologise.
If rain arrives for the race, it will be the first wet session of the weekend.
Marc Marquez has been declared unfit after fracturing the fifth metatarsal in his right foot during a nasty Sprint race highside.
The reigning champion is to undergo surgery on his foot and shoulder, having brought forward a planned operation to fix a damaged screw that is touching the radial nerve in his right shoulder.
Marquez is also ruled out of next weekend’s home Catalan round.
Tech3’s Maverick Vinales continues to be sidelined after shoulder surgery for a similar screw issue and has been replaced by Jonas Folger, returning to grand prix action for the first time since 2023.
2026 French MotoGP, Le Mans - Warm-up Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time/Diff
|Lap
|Max
|1
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26)
|1'31.506s
|5/5
|316k
|2
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26)
|+0.017s
|6/7
|317k
|3
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)
|+0.194s
|5/6
|312k
|4
|Diogo Moreira
|BRA
|Pro Honda LCR (RC213V)*
|+0.217s
|6/7
|320k
|5
|Fabio Di Giannantonio
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP26)
|+0.219s
|5/7
|316k
|6
|Fermin Aldeguer
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP25)
|+0.222s
|6/7
|321k
|7
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|+0.229s
|6/6
|313k
|8
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+0.242s
|6/6
|311k
|9
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|+0.310s
|6/6
|308k
|10
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+0.320s
|5/7
|316k
|11
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V)
|+0.333s
|6/7
|310k
|12
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26)
|+0.338s
|6/6
|318k
|13
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|+0.361s
|7/7
|313k
|14
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+0.431s
|4/7
|317k
|15
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+0.456s
|7/7
|310k
|16
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)
|+0.487s
|5/7
|312k
|17
|Toprak Razgatlioglu
|TUR
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)*
|+0.583s
|6/6
|302k
|18
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+0.600s
|5/7
|318k
|19
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP26)
|+0.708s
|4/7
|317k
|20
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)
|+1.044s
|6/6
|312k
|21
|Jonas Folger
|GER
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|+2.655s
|5/7
|311k
* Rookie
Official Le Mans MotoGP Records:
Best lap: Marc Marquez, Ducati, 1m 29.288s (2026)
Fastest race lap: Enea Bastianini, Ducati, 1m 31.107s (2025)