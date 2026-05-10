Update: Rain soaked the Le Mans circuit shortly after warm-up, but the track had dried in time for the Moto2 race...

Jorge Martin leads warm-up for the 2026 French MotoGP at Le Mans, then falls during a bike swap practice!

After two days of sunshine, rain is a threat throughout today, with cool and overcast conditions greeting the riders for the ten-minute session.

As such, all riders tried bike swaps in case of a flag-to-flag race.

But when Martin leapt from his RS-GP at the end session his mechanic didn’t have chance to grab the machine, which fell over.

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Martin - who finished the session ahead of Alex Marquez, Raul Fernandez and rookie Diogo Moreira - was quick to apologise.

If rain arrives for the race, it will be the first wet session of the weekend.

Marc Marquez has been declared unfit after fracturing the fifth metatarsal in his right foot during a nasty Sprint race highside.

The reigning champion is to undergo surgery on his foot and shoulder, having brought forward a planned operation to fix a damaged screw that is touching the radial nerve in his right shoulder.

Marquez is also ruled out of next weekend’s home Catalan round.

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Tech3’s Maverick Vinales continues to be sidelined after shoulder surgery for a similar screw issue and has been replaced by Jonas Folger, returning to grand prix action for the first time since 2023.

2026 French MotoGP, Le Mans - Warm-up Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time/Diff Lap Max 1 Jorge Martin SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26) 1'31.506s 5/5 316k 2 Alex Marquez SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26) +0.017s 6/7 317k 3 Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26) +0.194s 5/6 312k 4 Diogo Moreira BRA Pro Honda LCR (RC213V)* +0.217s 6/7 320k 5 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP26) +0.219s 5/7 316k 6 Fermin Aldeguer SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP25) +0.222s 6/7 321k 7 Enea Bastianini ITA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) +0.229s 6/6 313k 8 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.242s 6/6 311k 9 Joan Mir SPA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) +0.310s 6/6 308k 10 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.320s 5/7 316k 11 Johann Zarco FRA Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V) +0.333s 6/7 310k 12 Marco Bezzecchi ITA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26) +0.338s 6/6 318k 13 Luca Marini ITA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) +0.361s 7/7 313k 14 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.431s 4/7 317k 15 Jack Miller AUS Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.456s 7/7 310k 16 Franco Morbidelli ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25) +0.487s 5/7 312k 17 Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)* +0.583s 6/6 302k 18 Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.600s 5/7 318k 19 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP26) +0.708s 4/7 317k 20 Ai Ogura JPN Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26) +1.044s 6/6 312k 21 Jonas Folger GER Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) +2.655s 5/7 311k

* Rookie

Official Le Mans MotoGP Records:

Best lap: Marc Marquez, Ducati, 1m 29.288s (2026)

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Fastest race lap: Enea Bastianini, Ducati, 1m 31.107s (2025)