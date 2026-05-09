Alex Marquez explains French MotoGP sprint struggles after qualifying error

Alex Marquez explains his Le Mans sprint MotoGP struggles on Saturday

Alex Marquez, Gresini Ducati, 2026 French MotoGP
Alex Marquez, Gresini Ducati, 2026 French MotoGP
© Gold and Goose
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Gresini Ducati MotoGP rider Alex Marquez says his GP26 struggled for grip in hotter conditions, contributing to his sprint struggles at the French Grand Prix.

The Spaniard came to Le Mans off the back of a dominant victory at the Spanish Grand Prix two weeks ago.

But Le Mans has not been the easiest of circuits for Alex Marquez over the years, with the Gresini rider suffering a crash during qualifying.

This left him 10th on the grid, with Marquez only able to get as high as eighth, 6.6s from sprint winner Jorge Martin on the Aprilia.

‘We have good pace… we need a tenth’

Speaking after the sprint, Marquez took the blame for his qualifying crash, which he says cost him a second row spot at minimum.

He also explained that his GP26 struggled for grip in hotter conditions on Saturday, but believes he only needs to find “one tenth, one and a half tenths” to be on podium pace for the grand prix.

“Was difficult, but especially because I did that mistake - myself - in the qualifying that cost us to start at least in the second row; I think that was more than possible,” he said.

“But I did a big mistake in [Turns] one, two, and I kept the same speed for three, and suddenly I lost the front.

“I didn’t expect it, so it was a little bit difficult. Just that.

“I mean, we are missing, especially when the temperature goes really high, with rear grip, which is the main problem that we have.

“And I was struggling more on the sprint.

“But the pace was not really bad, so for tomorrow if we improve a little bit and we are able to improve one tenth, one and a half tenths per lap, then I think we have good pace.”

Alex Marquez’s difficulties came as Pecco Bagnaia qualified his factory Ducati on pole and finished second in the sprint.

His elder brother Marc Marquez was second on the grid, though he struggled in the sprint before crashing heavily on the penultimate lap and fracturing his right foot.

Ducati has since confirmed that Marc Marquez will miss Sunday’s French Grand Prix and next week’s Catalan Grand Prix.

Alex Marquez explains French MotoGP sprint struggles after qualifying error
Lewis Duncan
Head of Editorial
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network. In February of 2026, he became Head of Editorial. 
 

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