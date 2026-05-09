Pecco Bagnaia explains “bittersweet” Le Mans MotoGP Sprint rostrum

Pecco Bagnaia turned his first pole position of the season into a strong runner-up finish in Saturday’s Le Mans MotoGP Sprint.

But the factory Ducati rider felt he could have challenged Jorge Martin for victory if he’d been able to stay with the Aprilia rider at the start.

While Martin blasted from eighth to first in the opening turns, Bagnaia lost several positions.

After settling into an early third, the Italian was then gifted a place when Marco Bezzecchi ran wide.

Bagnaia was then the only rider capable of matching Martin, even trimming his lead slightly on lap 4.

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However, the Spaniard held firm during the middle stages and eventually took the chequered flag 1.1s ahead of Bagnaia.

2026 French MotoGP Sprint lap times: Top 6 plus Marc Marquez. © Peter McLaren

“Bittersweet, because I think we had the potential to win,” Bagnaia told MotoGP.com after his third Sprint rostrum in a row.

“But I didn't do a very good start, and then I lost positions to Marc, Bez and Jorge.

"I didn't expect to see Martin leading, but he's always amazing at the start, and today, maybe he did one of his best.

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“With Bez, I was losing a bit in the acceleration of corner 8 and the last corner, maybe for the wheelie.

“Then I just used his mistake to overtake him.

“I just tried to be calm and not use the tyres too much, but in the last 4-5 laps, I started to struggle a bit with the front tyre.

“Jorge just did everything perfect, so very difficult to beat him today."

Bagnaia will get another chance to start from pole in Sunday’s grand prix, but could face very different conditions if the forecast rain descends on Le Mans.

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“It's very important to start from the front row,” he said. “The weather could be completely different, and much colder, so we need to be prepared.”

Bagnaia will be the only factory Ducati rider in the race after a foot injury for team-mate Marc Marquez.