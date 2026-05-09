Fabio Quartararo’s promising Yamaha claim after ‘unexpected’ France MotoGP sprint

Fabio Quartararo says his pace in the French MotoGP sprint was ‘unexpected’

Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing, 2026 French MotoGP
Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing, 2026 French MotoGP
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Fabio Quartararo admits he “didn’t expect to be fast” on Saturday at the MotoGP French Grand Prix, as he claims he has “found back a bit the feeling” on his Yamaha.

The 2021 world champion has grown increasingly frustrated over the opening rounds of the 2026 season, amid little progress from Yamaha with its new V4 bike.

A polesitter at Le Mans last season on the old inline-four M1, Fabio Quartararo had to go through Q1 on Saturday after ending Friday’s Practice down in 17th.

He topped FP2 and progressed to Q2, before qualifying sixth and fending off Honda’s Joan Mir in the 13-lap sprint to finish a season-best fifth.

Speaking after the sprint, Quartararo says his pace was unexpected, but believes he has been able to rediscover the feeling he’d previously been missing.

“Yeah, happy because yesterday was a really tough day,” he told TNT Sports.

“We didn’t expect to be fast, and this morning I was able to make a great pace, a great lap.

“Then in the race, with other riders, it was difficult. But I was able to be consistent and the pace was not so bad.

“I had to push so much, but it’s part of the job, and I think today we found back a bit the feeling.

“So, let’s see what we can achieve tomorrow in different conditions. So, we will have to enjoy it.”

Quartararo’s failure to get into Q2 on Friday came as a bigger disappointment to him after team-mate Alex Rins was able to crack the top 10.

But after his turnaround on Saturday, the Frenchman is aiming to “make something good” on Sunday.

“It’s pretty unique,” he added.

“Yesterday, I was pretty disappointed because I knew I had something more, and we didn’t go through to Q2.

“With the team, we made a great job and we went through to Q2 and made second row, and then made a great race.

“So, hopefully tomorrow we can make something good.”

Fabio Quartararo’s promising Yamaha claim after ‘unexpected’ France MotoGP sprint
Lewis Duncan
Head of Editorial
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network. In February of 2026, he became Head of Editorial. 
 

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