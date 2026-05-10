Ducati confirms Marc Marquez surgery plans

Marc Marquez has returned to Madrid following his Le Mans MotoGP Sprint accident and will undergo surgery today, Ducati has confirmed.

The operation will repair not only the metatarsal fracture sustained in his right foot during Saturday’s highside, but also damage linked to his right shoulder injury in last year’s Indonesian Grand Prix.

“Marc is in Madrid, and he will undergo surgery today,” said team manager Davide Tardozzi in a Sunday morning medical update issued by Ducati.

“At the same time, his right shoulder will also be fixed to repair an old injury dating back to his crash at the Indonesian GP of last year.

“This shoulder operation had already been scheduled.

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“Marc will not participate in next week's Catalan GP.

"The whole Ducati Lenovo Team sends him their best wishes. We couldn't agree more on this: his health remains the priority”.

Marc Marquez: "At least they saw what the problem is"

Before leaving Le Mans, Marc Marquez revealed that nerve issues caused by a screw damaged in the Mandalika accident were behind his physical problems this season.

"After Jerez I realised that something wasn't right [with the shoulder]," Marquez said.

"I went to the doctors and said something is going on here, because at home, I'm riding motocross and feeling OK. But riding a MotoGP bike, I feel the right arm is destroyed.

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"Then, with a deep analysis, they understood that after the Indonesian crash, a screw was broken, and another one was bent.

"The one broken, the position was a tiny bit different: a millimetre or two. And in a MotoGP [riding] position, that screw is touching the radial nerve, which is very important for the arm, and this explains the recent issues and crashes."

Marquez added to Sky Italia: "Over a [race] weekend, I was getting worse and worse, and I felt like my arm was slowly locking up.

"At least there's a solution, because sometimes you go to the doctors and they tell you there's nothing wrong. At least they saw what the problem is.”

Marquez has taken two Sprint wins this season but hasn't finished on the grand prix podium, is only fifth in the world championship and already 57 points behind Aprilia's MotoGP title leader, Marco Bezzecchi.

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