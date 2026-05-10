Fabio di Giannantonio makes 2027 MotoGP team decision?

Fabio di Giannantonio has reportedly decided to leave VR46 and join KTM’s factory MotoGP team for the 2027 season.

The Italian, Ducati’s leading rider in the world championship, was known to be a target for KTM and spoke earlier in the Le Mans weekend about the importance of keeping factory support for the new 850cc MotoGP era.

Although racing for VR46, Diggia is directly contracted to Ducati and rides factory-spec machinery.

However, uncertainty remained over whether that status would continue in 2027, when fellow factory-contracted rider Fermin Aldeguer is expected to join VR46.

"We want to continue with [di Giannantonio], of course," VR46 team principal Pablo Nieto said during practice at Le Mans weekend.

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"We have a very good relationship; it's our third year together, and every year we get faster and faster.

"We are working together with Ducati to give him what he wants: a factory bike, factory support.

"At the moment, we have one factory bike and one non-factory bike. Our goal is two factory bikes. We are working on that. We need more time, but that's our focus."

di Giannantonio insisted he was under "no pressure or rush" to decide.

However, Sky Italia reports that Diggia will now join fellow Ducati rider Alex Marquez, currently Aldeguer’s team-mate at Gresini, in forming KTM’s all-new factory line-up.

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Responding to the news, VR46 team director Alessio Salucci said: "It's not easy for Fabio to remain with us because there are a lot of requests for him from other teams. After Barcelona [next weekend], we will know more. It's not 100% yet."

Should di Giannantonio depart, a VR46 seat would become free for 2027, with WorldSBK title leader and Ducati 850cc test rider Nicolo Bulega the obvious candidate.

However, a question mark over Luca Marini’s future at Honda could mean a return to his brother’s team.

KTM, meanwhile, need at least one new rider to replace Pedro Acosta, who is due to join Marc Marquez at the official Ducati team.

Acosta took third in the world championship from di Giannantonio in Saturday's Le Mans sprint race.

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Aprilia riders Marco Bezzecchi and Jorge Martin continue to fill the top two positions.

Official 2027 rider announcements are currently on hold, pending manufacturer negotiations with MotoGP SEG over the next commercial contract.