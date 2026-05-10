PICTURES: Fabio Quartararo on track with special Le Mans MotoGP livery

Fabio Quartararo took to the track in this special livery during Sunday morning’s warm-up for his home French MotoGP at Le Mans.

See below for more images.

The 2021 world champion, who put the new V4-powered M1 on top of the timesheets for the first time in final practice, qualified sixth and then took the bike’s best race finish so far with fifth in the Saturday Sprint.

"I tried my best on every single lap,” Quartararo said. “We knew that our pace was pretty strong because this morning I felt good, but we also know that during the race it's always a bit different than in a free practice session, with more bikes close together.

“I made a great first lap in the Sprint, and we achieved a great result, and I'm super happy with how we turned our situation around from Friday to Saturday. I had the same great feeling that I had at the Jerez Test. We need to keep going like this."

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2026 French MotoGP Sprint lap times: Top 6 plus Marc Marquez. © Peter McLaren

Fabio Quartararo, special livery, 2026 French MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

Fabio Quartararo, special livery, 2026 French MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

Quartararo will start from fifth in this afternoon’s grand prix, after Marc Marquez was declared unfit after yesterday’s foot injury.

The Frenchman’s final home appearance as a Yamaha rider looks set to take place in wet conditions, with rain arriving at Le Mans shortly after Sunday’s warm-up.

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Quartararo - who has reverted to last year's front wing - is expected to join Honda for the new 850cc/Pirelli era in 2027, although the deal is still to be officially confirmed.