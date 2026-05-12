2026 MotoGP Catalan Grand Prix: How to watch and full schedule

The sixth round of the 2026 MotoGP season takes place at the Catalan Grand Prix in Barcelona.

Aprilia's Marco Bezzecchi leads the championship coming to the Barcelona round of the campaign, though only by a single point, after team-mate Jorge Martin grabbed his first grand prix victory in France last weekend.

With Aprilia continuing to look a cut above the rest of the field, the battle between the Aprilia duo is fast shaping up to be the championship fight this season.

Ducati will be hoping Alex Marquez can repeat his Barcelona heroics from 12 months ago in the same way he did a few weeks prior at Jerez, following a tough French Grand Prix for the brand.

It will also compete in Barcelona without Marc Marquez, who underwent double surgery on his right foot and right shoulder on Sunday, following a heavy crash in the sprint at Le Mans.

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Ducati will not replace Marc Marquez in Barcelona.

When is the 2026 Catalan MotoGP?

The 2026 Catalan Grand Prix will take place from Friday 15 May to Sunday 17 May.

Two practice sessions will be held on Friday, followed by FP2 on Saturday, as well as qualifying and the sprint, with the grand prix on Sunday.

Where is the 2026 Catalan MotoGP?

The 2026 Catalan Grand Prix for MotoGP will take place at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, and marks MotoGP's second of four visits to Spain in 2026.

What is the start time for the 2026 Catalan MotoGP?

Friday 15 May:

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FP1 - 9:45am BST/10:45am CET - 10:30am BST/11:30am CET

Practice - 1pm BST/2pm CET - 2pm BST/3pm CET

Saturday 16 May:

FP2 - 9:10am BST/10:10am CET - 9:40am BST/10:40am CET

Q1 - 9:50am BST/10:50 CET - 10:05am BST/11:05 CET

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Q2 - 10:15am BST/11:15am CET - 10:30am BST/11:30am CET

Sprint (12 laps) - 2pm BST/3pm CET

Sunday 17 May:

Warm-up - 8:40am BST/9:40am CET - 8:50am BST/9:50am CET

Race (24 laps) - 1pm BST/2pm CET

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How to watch the 2026 Catalan MotoGP

MotoGP's official Video Pass streaming service will broadcast all of the sessions live.

MotoGP Video Pass costs €148.99 for the whole season, including Timing Pass, or €139.99 for the whole season without live data.

A monthly pass costs €29.99.

How to watch the 2026 Catalan MotoGP in the UK

Alternatively, for UK-based fans, TNT Sports is showing every session of the Catalan MotoGP.

A subscription to TNT Sports through HBO Max starts from £27.99 per month, depending on your plans.

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Like the Video Pass, every Moto2 and Moto3 session is also covered live by TNT Sports.

UK viewers can watch the sprint on delay at 3pm on Quest, while highlights of the grand prix will be shown on Quest at 10pm.

Crash.net provides live text updates during all MotoGP track sessions, except warm-up.