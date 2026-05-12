Racing through shoulder injury showed Marc Marquez’s “overwhelming talent”

Gigi Dall’Igna has credited Marc Marquez’s form in 2026 in light of his shoulder problems

Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2026 French MotoGP
Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2026 French MotoGP
© Gold and Goose
Add as a preferred source

Ducati MotoGP boss Gigi Dall’Igna says Marc Marquez’s form in 2026, in light of his shoulder revelation, “further highlights his overwhelming talent”.

The reigning world champion suffered a complex right shoulder injury in a collision last October at the Indonesian Grand Prix, which required surgery and ruled him out for the rest of the campaign.

The shoulder injury has continued to plague Marc Marquez into 2026, with a damaged screw from the previous crash touching his radial nerve.

Marquez revealed this after fracturing his foot in a crash at the French Grand Prix last weekend, and has now undergone surgery on both injuries.

Though he hasn’t had a grand prix podium in 2026, Marquez has two sprint wins and set a new lap record to get out of Q1 last Saturday at Le Mans.

In his traditional post-race debrief, Dall’Igna heaped praise on Marquez given his injury struggles.

“In the sprint, he found his rhythm immediately, unlike Marc, who wasn't at 100%... and now we all know the reason,” he said.

“The disclosure of Marc’s upcoming shoulder surgery, which was not until now disclosed and which was previously scheduled for after Barcelona, further highlights his overwhelming talent considering his performance so far, making his incredible new track record at Le Mans even more extraordinary. Simply outstanding.”

Pecco Bagnaia qualified on pole at Le Mans, but crashed out of the grand prix, with Ducati’s best finisher Fabio Di Giannantonio in fourth.

This coincided with Aprilia registering its first 1-2-3 in MotoGP.

While Ducati once again looks to be chasing Aprilia, following its victory in Spain, Dall’Igna offered a positive outlook heading to this weekend’s Catalan Grand Prix.

“When everything seems to go against you, it’s easy to lose sight of the positive aspects,” he added.

“Instead, we must restart from them, trusting the work we are doing and following the convincing signals seen here in France.

“The real challenge begins now: rediscovering our usual enthusiasm even in adverse circumstances, putting everything we have into our recovery. 

“On the one hand, we have a rediscovered Pecco and his smile; on the other, we have the regret of not having Marc with us at Montmelo, knowing we will be at a disadvantage.

“Be it as it may, we are already looking forward to seeing him back on track with us.

“We send our champion the warmest wishes for a speedy and full recovery, with a big hug from the whole team.”

Racing through shoulder injury showed Marc Marquez’s “overwhelming talent”
Lewis Duncan
Head of Editorial
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network. In February of 2026, he became Head of Editorial. 
 

More News

MotoGP News
Pecco Bagnaia: “We know why I crashed” in Le Mans MotoGP
10/05/26
Pecco Bagnaia, 2026 French MotoGP.
MotoGP News
Marc Marquez undergoes “successful” double surgery after France MotoGP crash
10/05/26
Marc Marquez's Ducati, 2026 French MotoGP
MotoGP Results
Le Mans: New 2026 MotoGP World Championship standings
10/05/26
Marco Bezzecchi leads, 2026 French MotoGP.
MotoGP Results
2026 French MotoGP, Le Mans - Race Results
10/05/26
Start, 2026 French MotoGP.
MotoGP News
Ducati confirms Marc Marquez surgery plans
10/05/26
Marc Marquez, 2026 French MotoGP.
MotoGP News
Pecco Bagnaia explains “bittersweet” Le Mans MotoGP Sprint rostrum
09/05/26
Pecco Bagnaia, Jorge Martin, 2026 French MotoGP Sprint.

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox