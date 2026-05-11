Marc Marquez thanks medical team in first update after double operation

Marc Marquez has given a first update since undergoing a double operation following a heavy crash at the 2026 MotoGP French Grand Prix.

The reigning world champion was running in seventh last Saturday during the sprint at Le Mans when he suffered a huge highside at the penultimate corner.

He sustained a fracture to his right foot, which ruled him out for the rest of the French Grand Prix and this weekend’s Catalan Grand Prix.

With Marc Marquez needing surgery on his foot, he also revealed to the media on Saturday at Le Mans that he was bringing forward an operation on his right shoulder originally scheduled for after the Catalan round.

The Ducati rider badly injured his shoulder in a collision at the Indonesian Grand Prix last October, and has been plagued by it at the start of this season.

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After crashing at the Spanish Grand Prix, he went for checks on his shoulder, which revealed the October incident had damaged metalwork in his arm, which was touching the radial nerve.

This was affecting him while riding in 2026, contributing to the consistency issues he had been complaining about across the first five rounds.

Ducati confirmed on Sunday afternoon that Marquez had successfully had his shoulder and foot operated on.

In an update on his social media channels on Monday, Marquez wrote: “I’m truly grateful for your kind messages and support.

“A special thanks to the medical team for their incredible work.”

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Ducati has given no timeline for Marquez’s return, with Davide Tardozzi noting on Sunday that the Spaniard’s health is “the priority”.

After scoring nothing at Le Mans, Marquez is now 71 points down on championship leader Marco Bezzecchi, which is a gap that could well swell to over 100 points at Barcelona.

Coming into the Le Mans weekend, Marquez admitted he wasn’t fast enough to be thinking about defending his crown right now.

Following his crash on Saturday, he said: “I already told you that I was not ready to fight for the championship,” he said at Le Mans on Saturday after the crash.

“I knew, and I didn’t say anything because I don’t like to cry in front of microphones.

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“But, just I tried to work in my garage, tried to work on myself, tried to convince myself.

“But when you have a physical problem, you have a physical problem; you cannot do anything.

“It’s there where I need to take a rest. As I showed in Q1, I can be fast because I know how to ride these bikes.

“But as I showed [in the sprint] also, I can make stupid mistakes without knowing what’s going on because when something is touching the nerve, the arm is not doing what you want it to do.”