“Two things” Toprak Razgatlioglu learned from Fabio Quartararo’s French MotoGP

Toprak Razgatlioglu gained vital information from Fabio Quartararo at the French Grand Prix

Toprak Razgatlioglu, Pramac Yamaha, 2026 French MotoGP
Toprak Razgatlioglu, Pramac Yamaha, 2026 French MotoGP
© Gold and Goose
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Toprak Razgatlioglu says Yamaha MotoGP stablemate Fabio Quartararo’s “incredible” French Grand Prix helped him “understand two things very clearly”.

The Turkish rider came away from Le Mans with his second points finish of his rookie MotoGP season, after finishing the French Grand Prix in 13th.

Toprak Razgatlioglu suffered a breakdown on his way to the grid on Sunday and had to race with his second bike, which was set up for wet conditions.

Fortunately, the expected rainfall never came during the race, with Razgatlioglu just over a tenth away from Alex Rins on the factory team Yamaha in 12th.

Fabio Quartararo is lighting the way for Razgatlioglu

Speaking after the race, the Pramac rider says Fabio Quartararo’s top six qualifying and race results have shown him how much he still has to improve, but also the true potential of the Yamaha.

Because of that, he says he will look to work with a set-up closer to Quartararo’s from this weekend’s Catalan Grand Prix.

“Of course, it‘s positive to finish back in the points, but honestly, I cannot be fully satisfied because of the final position and especially because of the gap to the front,” he said.

“I also made a few mistakes during the race, so part of that gap is definitely on me as well, but overall, we are still missing something compared to the others.

“At the same time, seeing the incredible job Fabio did throughout the weekend makes me understand two things very clearly: first, that I still have a lot to improve myself, and second, that the bike also still has room to improve because obviously, with the right set-up the potential is there.

“I will continue studying the data carefully, and maybe in Barcelona we can even try starting from a setup closer to Fabio‘s to better understand if that direction could also work for me.

“For the race, we chose the soft front and soft rear tyres.

“The beginning was actually not bad, and I felt quite good, but towards the end, the front tyre dropped a lot, and it became more difficult to manage.”

“Two things” Toprak Razgatlioglu learned from Fabio Quartararo’s French MotoGP
Lewis Duncan
Head of Editorial
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network. In February of 2026, he became Head of Editorial. 
 

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