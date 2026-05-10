Marc Marquez undergoes “successful” double surgery after France MotoGP crash

Marc Marquez has already gone under the knife in Madrid following his heavy crash at the French MotoGP

Marc Marquez's Ducati, 2026 French MotoGP
Marc Marquez's Ducati, 2026 French MotoGP
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Ducati has confirmed that Marc Marquez underwent a “successful” double surgery on his foot and shoulder in Madrid on Sunday, following his Le Mans MotoGP crash.

The reigning world champion was ruled out of Sunday’s French Grand Prix - won by Aprilia’s Jorge Martin - following a violent crash during the sprint.

Marc Marquez suffered a fracture to his right foot, before revealing that he had already planned to have surgery on the right shoulder he injured in Indonesia last October later this month.

The Ducati rider explained that the crash in Indonesia had damaged old metalwork already in his shoulder, which was touching his radial nerve.

This was causing him problems with his riding at the start of the 2026 season.

Ducati has now confirmed that he has undergone both an operation on his shoulder and his foot, and will remain in hospital overnight before beginning his rehabilitation.

Marquez has already been ruled out of next weekend’s Catalan Grand Prix.

Full statement from Ducati on Marc Marquez’s surgery

The statement from Ducati read: “Marc Marquez is currently recovering at the Ruber Internacional Hospital in Madrid, where he underwent successful double surgery this morning.

“The medical team, led by Dr. Samuel Antuna alongside colleagues Dr. Ignacio Roger de Ona, Dr. Andres Maldonado, Dr. Jorge de las Heras, Dr. Raul Barco and Dr. Juan de Miguel, successfully stabilised the fracture in the fifth metatarsal of the rider's right foot.

“This injury was sustained yesterday as a consequence of the highside crash in the final stages of the sprint race at the French Grand Prix.

“Simultaneously, Marquez underwent a second, pre-planned surgical procedure to fix a past injury in his right shoulder.

“This previous trauma had become painful again following the violent crash at last year's Indonesian Grand Prix.

“The doctors removed two screws and a bone fragment from a previous Latarjet (December 2019) surgery that has shifted, compressing the radial nerve.

“As previously announced, the Ducati Lenovo Team rider will not participate in next week's Catalan GP.

“He will remain in the hospital overnight, and he will be back home tomorrow to begin the rehabilitation.

“The progress over the upcoming weeks will determine the time for his return to competitions.”

Marc Marquez undergoes “successful” double surgery after France MotoGP crash
Lewis Duncan
Head of Editorial
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network. In February of 2026, he became Head of Editorial. 
 

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