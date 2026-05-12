Ducati confirms line-up plans for Barcelona MotoGP with Marc Marquez absent

Ducati has confirmed that it will not field a replacement for Marc Marquez at this weekend’s Catalan Grand Prix, following his recent surgery.

The reigning world champion fractured his right foot in a heavy crash during the sprint race last weekend at the French Grand Prix.

He was ruled out of Sunday’s race and confirmed he would not ride this weekend in Barcelona in order to undergo surgery on his foot.

Marc Marquez then revealed he was bringing forward an operation on the shoulder he injured last October, having struggled with the nerve in his right arm due to a damaged piece of metalwork.

The Spaniard underwent a successful operation on his foot and shoulder on Sunday.

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Ducati is under no obligation to field a replacement for Marquez this weekend in Barcelona, though it will have to do so if his absence stretches to multiple rounds.

In a brief statement, Ducati said it will not be replacing Marquez in Barcelona, with Pecco Bagnaia scheduled to be the factory team’s sole representative.

Ducati have no explanation for its decision not to field test rider Michele Pirro in his place.

However, with Pirro now fully focused on the development of Ducati’s 850cc 2027 bike, there is little to be gained by him taking part in the Catalan Grand Prix.

Ducati World Superbike star Nicolo Bulega is racing in Czechia this weekend and is therefore not available.

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Though unlikely, Ducati’s decision does leave the door open for Marquez to attempt to ride in Friday practice in Barcelona if he is fit enough.

Following his surgery, Ducati gave no timeline for when it expected Marquez to return, though it is hoped he will be back for the Italian Grand Prix at the end of the month.

Speaking on Sunday at the French Grand Prix prior to his operation, Ducati team boss Davide Tardozzi said: “Marc will not participate in next week's Catalan GP.

“The whole Ducati Lenovo Team sends him their best wishes. We couldn't agree more on this: his health remains the priority.”