Aprilia: 850cc "hybrid" used to test future MotoGP concepts

Aprilia has described the 850cc MotoGP prototype seen at the Jerez test as a “hybrid” machine “to shakedown some concepts”.

After winter engine bench testing and gathering initial Pirelli tyre data using the current 1000cc RS-GP, Aprilia became the fourth MotoGP manufacturer to publicly reveal a prototype of its future bike during last month’s private Jerez test.

“We did a good test,” said Marco de Luca, Head of Vehicle Department at Aprilia Racing.

“For sure, it's a hybrid bike, to shakedown some concepts.

“We need to verify [those concepts], and very soon we are going to repeat the exercise with a more mature bike.

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“That [process] will go on continuously up to the first race [of 2027]. So we are on schedule.”

Aprilia 850, Jerez test. © Aprilia Racing

de Luca confirmed that several ‘legacy’ concepts from the factory's current title-leading 1000cc RS-GP will be carried over into the new era.

“There are concepts we can carry over from this year to next year. Others, for sure, we cannot, because they are too linked to the new power unit, to the new weight distribution.

“But there are a few fundamentals, a few concepts, from this year that we can continue to develop for next year. So it's not black and white, it’s a mix [of new and old].”

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As well as smaller engines and a switch from Michelin to Pirelli tyres, next year’s rules place tighter restrictions on aerodynamics, ban ride-height devices and require the use of 100% non-fossil origin fuel.

Marco de Luca, Aprilia, 2026 French MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

Asked which presents the biggest challenge, de Luca replied:

“They are all challenges. For sure, tyres are an unknown. So we need to discover the tyres.

“So far, we did a good test. We are starting very seriously to create our models about the tyres.

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“For the rest, for sure you'll have a completely different bike in terms of weight and weight distribution.

"So it's something you need to simulate very carefully to take the right direction, because as usual if you’re wrong and you discover it's too late - it's too late!

“Aerodynamics is interesting, because it will be different, but still have similarities to this year.

“The [removal] of ride height devices will be easier, because it's less expensive, less complicated. But there are some considerations… I cannot go any deeper than this.”

Aprilia rear aero, 2026 Spanish MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

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Despite tighter restrictions, de Luca believes aerodynamics will continue to play a major role.

But he also highlighted the extension of aero homologation [update] restrictions, which will expand to cover more areas of the bike.

“There is more homologation. So the shot you have [to get aero design right] has to be a good one,” said de Luca.

“You need to really be on top of it. So we are spending the maximum we have to be honest!”

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de Luca, who previously worked in aerodynamic roles with Minardi, Ferrari, Lamborghini, Mercedes and McLaren before joining Aprilia in 2019, expects rider feedback to become even more crucial during the 850cc development.

“I cannot see a major change [in the process] compared to what we are doing now.

“But for sure, when a rider didn't race with the new tyres, they need to be very, very clear on what they feel, what they would like to have.

“So in that respect, I am expecting some different and more complicated feedback from riders because they are going to face a completely new machine, especially in terms of tyres.”

Aprilia starts this weekend's Catalan MotoGP with Marco Bezzecchi just one point ahead of team-mate Jorge Martin.

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Yamaha is now the only MotoGP manufacturer yet to reveal images of its 850cc prototype.