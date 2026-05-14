MotoGP evolution creates “really strange” riding style

Jonas Folger says modern MotoGP machinery now demands “a really strange way to ride” compared to his previous premier-class experiences.

With Maverick Vinales returning for Catalunya, Folger’s surprise Le Mans stand-in appearance for KTM Tech3 looks set to remain a one-off.

However, the German's first grand prix weekend since 2023 provided a valuable insight into how MotoGP riding style has evolved over the past few years.

Folger finished second to Marc Marquez at his home Sachsenring round during his rookie 2017 MotoGP campaign with Tech3 Yamaha before illness abruptly halted his full-time career.

Later becoming a KTM test rider, Folger made six substitute appearances for the injured Pol Espargaro, again with Tech3, in 2023.

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Since then, Folger had barely ridden a MotoGP bike when he was suddenly called up to take over from Vinales at Le Mans.

Jonas Folger, 2026 French MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

“It's a really strange way to ride”

“It was really intense for me, mentally, riding, trying to adapt and feeling the bike at the same time,” said Folger, who took part in a private Mugello test before heading to France.

“I think we are not far in braking. What I am missing is corner speed, the moment I release the brakes.

“The riding style has changed so much. It's a really strange way to ride, and this will be the main focus for the whole weekend, to try to adapt to this strange braking and leaning procedure that you have to do with these bikes.”

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Folger said the current Michelin tyres demand a completely different technique from the past.

“They told me that it's the tyre that needs this kind of load and pressure and lean angle and so on,” he explained.

“But it's far away from the classic [riding style] that you used to have: Trail braking, using the front, releasing the brakes, short time leaning and then picking up the bike.

“Everything is smoother now, but so close to the limit. And the tyres are working in such a small range that it makes it really complex to ride this bike.

“It's just a big change, it feels so different. But it's interesting. As I said, this will be the main focus for me, to understand the entry and corner speed riding style.”

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Jonas Folger, 2026 French MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

“On the TV you can see small things”

Folger had spotted some of the riding style changes from the TV coverage.

“On the TV you can see small things,” he said. “For example, picking up [the bike quickly on corner exit] has become much less. Everything is smoother out there.

“They pick up in a different way to give the tyre time to build up grip and not overload the tyre, because this tyre needs a smooth exit to keep the grip.

“But one thing is what you see on the TV and the next thing is doing it on the track.

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“It looks really smooth on TV, but it's super demanding on the bike. This bike is forcing so much from the riders and it's very interesting to see how it looks and how it feels.”

Jonas Folger, 2026 French MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

Reflecting on his three separate MotoGP experiences - in 2017, 2023 and now 2026 - Folger highlighted the evolution of tyres and aero.

“In 2017, when I did the season in MotoGP, I was riding much more like a classic riding style,” he said.

“In that time the [quick] pick-up became really important, and then as soon as the wings came and the tyres changed, they got harder and more sensitive to temperature as more power, it changed a lot again.

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“And now I'm here and I'm facing all these changes again. I’m trying not to make mistakes and doing my best to learn this kind of riding style.”

Folger went on to qualify 2.5s from pole position but only one-second from the next closest KTM of Brad Binder. He then crashed early in the Sprint before finishing 16th and last in the grand prix.

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