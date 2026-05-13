Maverick Vinales makes Catalunya MotoGP decision: “Strong and motivated”

Maverick Vinales will return to MotoGP action for Red Bull KTM Tech3 at this weekend’s Catalunya round.

Vinales withdrew from COTA, then missed all of the Jerez and Le Mans events after undergoing corrective surgery to remove a damaged screw, originally inserted into his shoulder last July.

Vowing not to return until he was fully fit, Vinales, who hasn’t scored a point so far this season, will now rejoin Enea Bastianini.

“I’m happy to be back and finally returning to racing,” Vinales said. “The last few weeks have not been easy.

“I’ve worked hard every day to recover, with close support from Red Bull at the APC, and I’m coming back in the best possible condition.

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"Now I feel strong and motivated to get back on the bike.

“I want to thank the team for their support and patience, and I couldn’t be more excited to be starting again at my home grand prix in Catalunya.”

Maverick Vinales, Red Bull KTM Tech3. © Gold and Goose

Tech3 team manager Nicolas Goyon added: “We are very happy to welcome Maverick back this weekend.

“From the beginning, our priority has always been his health and ensuring he returns at 100%. His experience and speed will be key for the team as we continue to make progress, and Catalunya is the perfect place for him to restart.”

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Jonas Folger stepped in to replace Vinales last weekend at Le Mans, finishing his first grand prix since 2023 in 16th.

“We want to thank Jonas for stepping in at Le Mans. He did a fantastic job in a challenging situation and his contribution was truly valuable for the team,” Goyon said.

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Vinales, Bastianini and Tech3 are yet to confirm their 2027 MotoGP plans.

Vinales, who carried the KTM project in the early stages of last season, had been linked with a move to the factory team before the shoulder woes.

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Bastianini, meanwhile, is rumoured to be heading back to Gresini and Ducati, but could have the chance to stay after a Sprint podium at COTA and being Pedro Acosta’s nearest KTM rival for the past three rounds.

Tech3 is thought to have explored the option of Honda machinery for the 850cc era.

While Vinales returns from surgery to remove the damaged screw, reigning champion Marc Marquez will miss Catalunya after undergoing a similar operation.