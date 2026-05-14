MotoGP team manager Alberto Puig gets new HRC role for 2027

Alberto Puig will move into a senior Honda HRC advisory position from 2027.

Alberto Puig, HRC.
Alberto Puig, HRC.
© Gold and Goose
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Honda MotoGP team manager Alberto Puig will move into a senior advisory role with HRC from 2027.

The change is viewed as a promotion, putting Puig further up the HRC hierarchy, with oversight of both MotoGP and WorldSBK.

It also effectively places Puig into the same type of wider strategic role that Trackhouse team principal Davide Brivio was linked with at Le Mans last weekend.

Puig’s move opens up the coveted role of HRC team manager for the upcoming 850cc era. 

However, it's not clear if Brivio - who oversaw titles for Yamaha and Suzuki before returning to MotoGP with Trackhouse - is under consideration for that role.

Puig, now 59, took over from Livio Suppo as HRC team manager in 2018 and oversaw Honda’s back-to-back Triple Crowns during Marc Marquez's final dominant years on the RC213V.

The former grand prix racer then played a key role in the major restructuring that followed Marquez's departure to Ducati. Honda's progress saw it climb from D to C in the MotoGP concessions rankings on the back of three podiums and a wet race win last season.

Marc Marquez, Alberto Puig.
Marc Marquez, Alberto Puig.
© Gold and Goose

“A life of leading from the front”

A Honda statement said: 'As HRC Advisor, Puig will continue to help shape HRC’s youth development programs while simultaneously bolstering Honda’s efforts in the MotoGP and WorldSBK championships by supporting management staff and riders by assessing the overall picture of Honda HRC’s two-wheeled activities.'

Puig added: “I first stepped into the World Championship paddock in 1987 and since then I have been a racer, worked with young riders, a rider manager and a team manager - always with Honda.

“During this time, I have experienced many moments, positive and negative, all of which have given me valuable knowledge on how to work with riders, people and different situations.

“It’s been a life of leading from the front and now I feel my skills are best suited to look at the overall picture.

“I am looking forward to using my experience in this new opportunity to help Honda HRC, its riders and its staff to grow and face all the challenges and successes which racing presents.”

Honda is widely rumoured to be preparing an all-new factory MotoGP line-up of Fabio Quartararo and David Alonso for 2027.

Alberto Puig (HRC) and Massimo Meregalli (Monster Yamaha).
Alberto Puig (HRC) and Massimo Meregalli (Monster Yamaha).
© Gold and Goose

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MotoGP team manager Alberto Puig gets new HRC role for 2027
Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

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