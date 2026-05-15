Maverick Vinales explains 2027 MotoGP contract situation amid future uncertainty

Back in the MotoGP paddock in Catalunya on Thursday, Maverick Vinales provided an update on his shoulder recovery and 2027 KTM contract situation.

The Red Bull KTM Tech3 rider has been sidelined since Friday practice in COTA after a screw, inserted in his left shoulder after last July’s Sachsenring accident, was discovered to be damaged.

In a similar situation to Marc Marquez, Vinales had been suffering with a lack of strength and mobility in his arm.

“We had to remove that screw and thoroughly clean the whole area,” AS.com quotes Maverick Vinales as saying.

"Before, when I leaned into left-hand corners, something held me back - the screw was broken. Now [when training on a supermoto bike] I can lean into corners completely, which is a huge difference.

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“Before, there was always something limiting me, and now I feel normal.”

Despite returning this weekend, Vinales stressed the recovery process is far from over.

"It's been a round-the-clock effort to try and be ready for Montmelo, but this isn't over yet.

“This will require at least two or three more months of intense work to get me fully fit."

Maverick Vinales, US MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

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KTM 'option' for 2027

Confirming a return to fitness will also be crucial for Vinales’ future, with the former Suzuki, Yamaha and Aprilia race winner revealing KTM has an option on his services for 2027.

“My situation is that I have another year on my contract, and KTM has the option to renew. I have to wait and see,” he said.

“Our main target and from KTM’s side is to recover [fitness]. If I don’t recover, I could be the best guy in the world but, this is business and this is racing. It’s another story.

“The relationship with KTM is really good. Especially with Aki [Ajo, team manager]. They know clearly what I can do, they see it on the data every day.

“For us my concern with KTM is ‘will I recover?”. I think yes but I have to show it.”

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KTM is yet to officially announce any MotoGP riders for 2027 amid the ongoing negotiations between the manufacturers and MotoGP SEG over the next commercial contract.

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