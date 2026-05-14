MotoGP title leaders warn “never rule out Marc Marquez”

MotoGP title leaders Marco Bezzecchi and Jorge Martin are refusing to rule out reigning champion Marc Marquez from a dramatic comeback in this year’s title battle.

Struggling with a 'secret' nerve problem in his shoulder, Marquez then fractured a bone in his foot last Saturday at Le Mans, forcing him out of the grand prix.

The factory Ducati star underwent double surgery - for the foot and nerve issue, caused by damaged metalwork from Indonesia last year - and is confirmed as missing Catalunya this weekend.

That means Marc Marquez, twice a Sprint winner but without a grand prix podium so far this season, could slip from 71 to a potential 108 points behind Bezzecchi.

However, the Aprilia rider highlighted the level of dominance shown by Marquez last season as an example of why the nine-time world champion can never be ruled out.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Marquez wrapped up the 2025 crown in Japan, where he held a massive 201-point lead.

Even though Marquez missed all five remaining events due to the Mandalika injuries, he still finished the season 78 points clear of younger brother and nearest rival Alex.

Jorge Martin, Marco Bezzecchi, Alex Marquez, 2026 Catalan MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

"I never rule out Marc from the title"

“Marc won the championship last year in Japan, five races before the end. So personally, I never rule out Marc from the title,” said Bezzecchi.

“Now it’s very early in the championship, so everything can happen, and for sure Marc - when he comes back - will be super hungry for winning. So I think for sure he will fight.”

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Aprilia team-mate and 2024 MotoGP champion Jorge Martin, who is currently just one point behind Bezzecchi, added:

“For me also, if somebody has demonstrated that he can go from the lowest to the highest again, it’s Marc.

“So we cannot discount him. I hope he recovers and is back with us very soon.”

During an emotional team talk in the Ducati pits at Le Mans, Marc Marquez revealed that the nerve issue meant he was "lapping half a second from my limits.”

Nonetheless, he still broke the official Le Mans lap record in Qualifying 1, a few hours before his Sprint highside.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Marc Marquez, 2026 French MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

"We need to see when he comes back"

Alex Marquez, winner of last year’s Catalunya round and the only rider to defeat Aprilia in a grand prix this season, cautioned that Marc’s return date is still unclear.

“I think first of all, we need to see when he will come back. If he will miss one race, two, three or four. I don’t know. I think nobody knows,” said Alex.

“Then, we will be able to discuss if he still has some options.

“Now it’s too early. I think he’s not thinking about the championship, he’s thinking about recovering himself and that’s it.”

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Ducati team manager Davide Tardozzi also said it's still too early to know if the nine-time world champion will be fit for the next round at Mugello.

VR46’s Fabio di Giannantonio is currently third and the top Ducati rider in the world championship, albeit 44 points from Bezzecchi.



Will Aprilia win its first ever MotoGP riders' title in 2026? Ya 75% (15 votes) Tidak 25% (5 votes) Total votes: 20 Register or Log In to vote