Nicolo Bulega's mammoth journey from historic WorldSBK race to Ducati MotoGP test

Nicolo Bulega has detailed the huge car journey he had to make in order to get from the Hungarian WorldSBK round to Tuscany for his first 850cc MotoGP test with Ducati.

Bulega’s Hungary WorldSBK round was already a milestone weekend for the Italian, who took his 14th, 15th, and 16th consecutive race wins in the championship, surpassing the record of 13 held by Toprak Razgatlioglu since the middle of 2024.

His 16th win in a row was also his 32nd in WorldSBK in general in just his 84th race. This makes him the fastest rider to reach that tally in WorldSBK history, the previous record being 94 races by Troy Bayliss.

Nicolo Bulega, 2026 Hungarian WorldSBK, grid. Credit: Gold and Goose. © Gold & Goose

Additionally, Bulega is on a 25-race podium streak, the equal-longest in WorldSBK history, matched only by Razgatlioglu and Colin Edwards.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

But after the Balaton race Bulega had to get in his car and drive across Europe in order to get to Mugello for his 850cc MotoGP test with Ducati.

“It was short but very nice,” Nicolo Bulega said of his MotoGP test.

“I did only 25 laps, so not too much, because I drive with my car from Balaton to Mugello – 900km!

“Then, the day after I arrived in Mugello for the MotoGP [test], so I was a bit tired.

“It was good because I tried this bike and it was very nice, also because it was three years that I was not riding in Mugello, so it was nice to come back to Mugello with a MotoGP bike.”

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Bulega’s future is still undecided. MotoGP options are still possible for him, but it could also be the case that he is forced to stay in WorldSBK.

Nicolo Bulega, 2026 Hungarian WorldSBK, podium. Credit: Gold and Goose. © Gold & Goose

“I think I have a quite good feeling inside me, so we are just still talking with my manager for some situation, but I’m positive,” Bulega said of his 2027 negotiations.

He added: “MotoGP is the dream because when you are young and you start racing, you watch on TV the maximum level, and it’s MotoGP, no?

“But anyway Superbike gives me a lot of motivation, so I’m very happy to be here and if I have to stay here I’m very happy, anyway.”

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

This weekend WorldSBK is in Czechia and the the Autodrom Most, where Bulega was victorious in Race 2 last year. It’s not a track that he ranks among his favourites, but he prefers it to Balaton Park, where he won all three races anyway.

“Most is a track that I like a bit more than Balaton,” he said.

“Still, not one of my favourites, but I have good memories from last year, so I hope to be fast also here in Most.”

He added: “Honestly, we are reaching very good results with my team, with my bike, so we are in a very good moment.

“I’m enjoying a lot riding my bike, everything is under control, so I hope to continue like this and try to improve every time I go on my bike.”

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT