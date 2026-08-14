“They don’t want to let this championship slip away” - Aprilia expects Ducati MotoGP response

Massimo Rivola says Aprilia must ignore its MotoGP championship advantage with hundreds of points still available and Ducati ready to respond.

Rivola: “Better not to look”
Rivola: “Better not to look”
© Gold and Goose

Depending on the fate of the Qatar round, there are either nine or ten MotoGP events remaining in the final season of the 1000cc era.

That means another 333 to 370 points are still available.

With that in mind, Aprilia Racing CEO Massimo Rivola insists it is better not to focus on the current standings, despite RS-GP riders occupying the top three positions.

Massimo Rivola, Jorge Martin, 2026 Silverstone MotoGP.
Massimo Rivola, Jorge Martin, 2026 Silverstone MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

Jorge Martin leads the World Championship by 31 points from factory team-mate Marco Bezzecchi, who returned from injury at Silverstone.

Trackhouse Aprilia’s Ai Ogura slipped to third and 37 points from the top after crashing out of the British Grand Prix.

Ducati’s reigning champion Marc Marquez has dropped to fourth, 40 points behind Martin, following a surprisingly difficult Silverstone weekend.

VR46 Ducati rider Fabio di Giannantonio is one point further back in fifth.

Marc Marquez, 2026 Silverstone MotoGP.
Marc Marquez, 2026 Silverstone MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

"With 370 points still up for grabs, it's better not to look at the standings, and therefore not to look at who's ahead,” Rivola told Sky Italia after the British MotoGP.

“For us, I think it's better to focus on our daily work and what the next race [Aragon] holds, where history tells us that Marquez is the dominator.

“I have to say that here I saw Marc struggling a little more, but Ducati was there because Alex, if he starts in front, finishes with us. He arrives on the podium easily with an Aprilia, he was ahead of Marco and made a little mistake.

“I think there are circuits where we are slightly favoured, others where they are slightly favoured, and circuits where there are riders who particularly love the track.

“In my opinion, it's wonderful, in the sense that there are two Italian brands fighting for the World Championship until the last race with many riders.”

Silverstone MotoGP race lap times: Podium plus leading Ducati riders.
Silverstone MotoGP race lap times: Podium plus leading Ducati riders.
© Peter McLaren

'Ducati won't want to let this championship slip away'

With the new 850cc and Pirelli era approaching, manufacturers are increasingly shifting development resources towards next year’s machines.

However, Rivola doesn't expect Ducati to ease its efforts to claim what would be a fifth consecutive riders’ title.

"We've brought some [new parts] here, I expect Ducati will bring more, especially after the last few years in which Ducati practically dominated,” he said.

“I don't think they want to let this championship slip away, which, if you like, is a bit iconic since these are the fastest bikes in the history of two-wheeled racing, given that we'll never see 350mph again.

“So it'll be a great [battle].”

Raul Fernandez, 2026 Silverstone MotoGP.
Raul Fernandez, 2026 Silverstone MotoGP.
© Tony Goldsmith

Rivola added that Silverstone winner Raul Fernandez, 56 points behind Martin, remains a title contender, and that he’ll never underestimate Marc Marquez.

"All four of our riders are definitely on the list, even Ai who crashed and Raul who is a little further back, but we saw his speed and he showed it again today.

“As for Marc, I can't say how he is; you'll have to ask him, his team, his trainer.

“He's definitely the benchmark for us, history teaches us that, and it's always good to look at history."

Although dominant for many years in the former 125 and 250GP classes, as well as claiming three WorldSBK titles, Aprilia has never won the premier 500cc/MotoGP crown.

Tags:

Aprilia
Ducati Lenovo Team
Ducati
Marc Marquez
Jorge Martin
Marco Bezzecchi
“They don’t want to let this championship slip away” - Aprilia expects Ducati MotoGP response
Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

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